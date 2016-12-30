Wizards' Bradley Beal out vs. Nets with sprained ankle

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Wizards guard Bradley Beal is out against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night with a sprained right ankle.

The team announced Beal was out about 45 minutes before tipoff. Coach Scott Brooks called Beal a "game-time decision" an hour earlier.

Rookie Sheldon McClellan is making his third career start in Beal's place.

Beal left the Wizards' win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday after falling and spraining his ankle. Brooks on Thursday called Beal day-to-day.

Brooks said Beal felt better the morning after the game and is moving in the right direction. The oft-injured 23-year-old guard is averaging 21.8 points and 3.6 assists this season.

The Wizards next play Monday at the Houston Rockets.