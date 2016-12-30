Spurs' Leonard misses second straight game with stomach bug

Dec 30, 2016 8:09 PM ET

   SAN ANTONIO (AP) --  Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard sat out a game Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, missing his second straight contest because of a stomach virus.
   Leonard played in every game this season until the ailment forced him to miss Wednesday's 119-98 victory over the Phoenix Suns.
   The reigning two-time defensive player of the year missed 10 games last season, the fewest in his first five seasons.
   Leonard is leading San Antonio with a career-high 24.4 scoring average and is third in rebounding at 6.0 per game.
   Kyle Anderson was in the lineup again in Leonard's place despite shooting 0 for 6 and committing two turnovers in 22 minutes against Phoenix.

