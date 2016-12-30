Shootaround (Dec. 30): Stan Van Gundy in daze over Pistons' agony

Improving Pistons is on Van Gundy | LeBron wants no more Jordan comparisons | John Wall wants respect for Wizards



No. 1: Improving the Pistons is on Van Gundy --The Pistons welcomed a refreshing change when Stan Van Gundy assumed the head coach and personnel chairs three years ago, becoming one of only a select handful of folks to hold both jobs. With that power came expectations, though not steep at first; Detroit was reeling from the disastrous end of Joe Dumars’ run and the passing of beloved owner Bill Davidson. But now, how much have the Pistons improved? At best, they’re respectable, but a drastic turnaround hasn’t happened yet. Van Gundy is responsible for every player on the roster except Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Andre Drummond, and the club sits outside of the playoff fence at the moment. Vince Ellis of the Free Press examined the status of Van Gundy’s club:

Stan Van Gundy is taking the blame for this season threatening to sink to even lower depths. To be frank, it’s hard to see it any other way when you consider how large his presence looms over the organization he was hired to guide in May 2014. The Detroit Pistons fell to 15-19 and 11th in the Eastern Conference on Wednesday night after the Milwaukee Bucks’ 119-94 thumping on the Palace floor. They have lost six of seven. The margin of defeat in seven of their last eight losses have been by double figures; the average margin of defeat in all eight losses is a robust 16 points per game. And before you point to point guard Reggie Jackson’s return as the reason for the bad times, here’s where you are reminded of the five double-digit beatings they took among their first 10 losses. That’s 12 double-digit losses out of 19. So it wasn’t surprising to hear Van Gundy verbalize thoughts of responsibility and taking the onus off the collection of players he has personally selected as team president. On Thursday, he elaborated for a small group of reporters who spent roughly 20 minutes probing his state of mind. Van Gundy has time to right the ship; the Pistons are only two games out of the Eastern Conference’s sixth playoff spot. But with only 48 games remaining, time is running out. “We’re in jeopardy right now – that’s certainly not out of (the playoff chase) by any means, but every loss puts you in more jeopardy, especially when you’re losing at home like we are,” Van Gundy said. “There’s no question that you have to understand that. You can’t run from the fact that all those losses are putting you in jeopardy.” Let’s go back to Wednesday night when Van Gundy declined to call out his team for yet another listless performance. “When a team is having the problems we’ve had this many times, it’s on me,” a somber Van Gundy said. “That’s all I’m thinking about right now, it’s on me. I’m not going to get in here and blister the players or anything else. Our team’s had too many of these. It’s on me, I’m responsible. I got to figure out what needs to be done. Quite honestly, I’m embarrassed. Not by my players, by me, my performance. I’m not getting it done.” He repeated for emphasis: “I’m NOT getting it done.” But is he referring to his coaching hat or team president hat? He still didn’t have any answers Thursday. He is still grasping for answers for a team that also has 14 double-digit victories. It’s something he’s never seen in his many years of basketball. “Based on the night, we’re two totally different teams,” Van Gundy said. “Not a little different – total dichotomy. I’ve never been through it. It’s something that we’ve got to figure out. To be on both sides of it is strange. We’ve had nine wins by 15 or more and we’ve had eight losses by 15 or more. Go find that with anybody. It doesn’t happen. It just doesn’t happen.” So is he talking more lineup changes? A blockbuster trade? A change in coaching habits? He said all of the above is on the table. He said he had a two-hour staff meeting Thursday morning to try to decipher the puzzle. “Everything’s an option,” Van Gundy said. “Everything is on the table. I don’t know what the answer is. Yeah, we can change all five guys. I don’t know that that’s going to do anything. You’re out here every day, you watch games every day, you have a pretty good idea who your best players are. That’s why you don’t see even the teams that are 8-22 changing that often. I understand that thinking from the outside, but it’s not how it works.”



No. 2: LeBron wants no more Jordan comparisons -- Maybe it’s because the NBA season has hit a soft spot without much drama, save for the George Karl book. Or perhaps because LeBron James once again is having a brilliant season and making his case for being the best-ever. But social and traditional media is asking questions about LeBron and Michael Jordan -- the G.O.A.T. in the minds of many -- and wondering if the baton has been passed already. LeBron is still playing and still in his prime even as he hits 32 years old today. Jordan is 6-0 in title series. Anyway, LeBron is getting weary, or so he says, of being compared with the NBA’s Jesus. Here’s Dave McMenamin of ESPN with LeBron: