At first look, electing candidates for 2017 Hall of Fame class not so clear cut

The ranking of the most deserving candidates for the Hall of Fame is more temporary than ever, with Shaquille O’Neal and Allen Iverson gone from the top spots following their 2016 induction and Jason Kidd scheduled to go on the ballot for 2018, leaving an opening for the Class of 2017 without any automatics.

That makes for several interesting debates after the 2017 nominations were released last week, but also likely reduced interest in an important development for Hall officials who have emphasized marketing in recent years and still couldn’t fill all the seats at an enshrinement ceremony in September with Shaq, AI, Yao Ming and Tom Izzo. That also makes for a list that has changed dramatically since a year ago and that will almost surely change again a year from now, assuming Kidd and Grant Hill are nominated in their first time eligible.

The usual disclaimer stands: The ranking is the most deserving among nominees with NBA or ABA ties, a conversation that leaves out college names, several international possibilities and the women’s game. Kansas University coach Bill Self, for example, has a very good chance to be elected by the same North American committee that handles most NBA players and coaches.