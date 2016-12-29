Bulls waive guard R.J. Hunter

CHICAGO (AP) -- The Chicago Bulls have waived guard R.J. Hunter.
Hunter, who signed with Chicago on Oct. 27, has appeared in three games and played a total of nine minutes.
The Bulls' roster stands at 14 players with the move on Thursday.
Dec 29, 2016 3:44 PM ET
