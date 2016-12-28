Shootaround (Dec. 28): Things get chippy in Rockets-Mavs matchup

Rockets wrestle win over Mavs | Techs piling up for Draymond Green | Durant no fan of L2M | Drummond turned down Barry offer

No. 1: Rockets wrestle win over Mavericks -- Who says nobody cares about regular season NBA games? Last night’s Mavericks-Rockets tilt turned physical quick, after a hard foul by Andrew Bogut and words apparently said by Mavs reserve Salah Mejri. As Dwain Price writes, it was downhill from there…

Nobody swung any fists, but the disjointed game included eight technical fouls, two flagrant fouls and a whole lot of cussing along with chippy and aggressive play. The Rockets wound up winning 123-107 and afterward a slew of Houston players – led by angry forward Trevor Ariza – were outside the Mavs’ locker room waiting to get their hands on Mavs second-year center Salah Mejri. Apparently, Ariza felt Mejri said some choice words about his mother in the heat of the battle and Ariza wanted to settle the score. Mavs guards Wesley Matthews and Deron Williams attempted to settle down Ariza, and Mavs security eventually got things under control, leaving the Rockets off to their team bus without incident. Rockets guard Patrick Beverley, who didn’t play because of an injury, was so animated afterward that he was constantly yelling at Mavs coach Rick Carlisle as he headed to the locker room. Beverly then went to Twitter to voice his displeasure: “What we experienced today as a team was the upmost [sic] disrespect. And total disrespect to us and the GAME OF BASKETBALL,” he tweeted. Another part of this near melee started when Mavs center Andrew Bogut was whistled for a flagrant foul in the second quarter when he set a hard screen on James Harden. But Bogut said the refereeing crew of Tony Brothers, Tony Brown and Leon Wood gave him no explanation of what he did wrong. “I have to go appeal it through my agent and through the GM here and try to get my money back,” Bogut said. “If you watch the replay, yeah, he made no effort to run around my screen, so obviously I turned to protect myself and hit him and he went face-first into my shoulder. “Yeah, it was a hard screen and I set hard screens, but to get a flagrant for it is kind of head-scratching when I felt like Justin Anderson had his wrist in a ju-jitsu hold four plays later and that was just brushed off like a regular foul. You admire the effort the league’s putting in Seacaucus (N.J.) that beautiful facility where they watch replays and watch TV and have leather chairs and all that kind of stuff, but you scratch your head at a lot of these things and it becomes very, very frustrating.” Bogut also was very stern in talking to Mejri after the game in the locker room because Mejri apparently wanted to go and confront Ariza. Indeed, it was a very frustrating night for the Mavs, who are 9-23 and have lost 13 games this season by 10 or more points. Some of that frustration may have played out in the Mavs’ performance on Tuesday. Justin Anderson, Mejri and Carlisle all received technical fouls, and Dwight Powell and Bogut each were assessed a flagrant fouls. On the flip side, Rockets players James Harden, Montrezl Harrell and Nene each were charged with technicals, and Ariza was ejected between the third and fourth quarters after he received his second technical.

No. 2: Draymond Green not changing approach-- Warriors big man Draymond Green ran into trouble late last season when his technical foul count rose high enough to trigger a suspension during the NBA Finals. Don’t look now, but even as Green is on pace to rack up double-digits in technical, he says he won’t change his approach, writes Anthony Slater…

He didn’t say anything to the referee. But his displeasure was obvious. And that apparently was enough to earn him a technical foul. It was Green’s team-leading seventh technical of the season. Players get an automatic one-game suspension for a 16th technical and a one-game suspension for every two technicals after that. So as Green approaches that threshold, will he watch himself around referees? “I don’t know what else I can watch,” Green said. “I don’t really talk to them much anymore. So no. I don’t know what else to watch at this point. Just continue to be me. If I get the tech, so be it. Continue to be me.” Three of Green’s seven technicals this season have been celebratory. He got one for screaming in LaMarcus Aldridge’s direction after a dunk in the season opener, one after boisterously celebrating a Kevin Durant block of a Russell Westbrook shot and one against the Jazz last week for hanging on the rim too long after a dunk. The last one is why Green seemed so furious after LeBron James wasn’t called for an even longer, more egregious rim hang after a late dunk on Sunday. The policing can be inconsistent. “I don’t really have any answers for you,” Green said. “Seems like stuff changes on the daily. I don’t know. I can’t judge it. You judge it one way and you think you got an understanding. Then the understanding you thought you had goes completely a different way the next time. Maybe they’ll figure it out one day. It’s not up to me.” Green could perhaps tame down his emotions after highlight plays or try not to storm away as angrily after questionable whistles. But if you’re expecting any kind of change from Green, don’t. “Change my approach from what?” he said. “I don’t know what other approach to take than walking toward the bench. Like, there’s no other approach to take than that. I’m going to continue to be the only person I know how to be. And that’s me. There’s a lot of guys who get home at night and they’re exhausted from acting all day. I only know how to be Draymond. That’s who I’ve been my entire life, that’s who I’ll continue to be. I won’t be exhausted from acting when I get home. That ain’t going to work for me. I won’t change my approach for anything. There’s no point.”

No. 3: Durant not a fan of two minute reports -- The Golden State Warriors blew a 14-point fourth quarter lead on Christmas Day, eventually losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers, 109-108. But a day after the game, the NBA released its Last Two Minute Report, noting that there were two incorrect calls that went against the Warriors in the game’s final two minutes. Warriors forward Kevin Durant says he feels like everyone should just move on…