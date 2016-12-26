Power Rankings
Power Rankings: Cavs rally to beat Warriors again

john_schuhmann

John Schuhmann NBA.com

Dec 26, 2016 12:54 PM ET

The most anticipated game of the season was the best game of the season. Warriors-Cavs went down to the wire and lived up to its billing as the game to watch on Christmas Day.

The Warriors were in control for most of the afternoon. Through the first 39 minutes, Kevin Durant (36 points and 15 rebounds) appeared to be the trump card. But the Cavs came back, Richard Jefferson dunked all over Durant and Klay Thompson, and Kyrie Irving hit the game-winner.

It was Game 8. And fortunately for Golden State (and the rest of us), Game 9 is only three weeks away.

The Warriors were the best team in the league last year and they're the best team in the league this year. But they haven't been the best team on the floor the last four times they've played the Cavs. That's all that matters with these teams on the path toward a third straight meeting in The Finals.

  • Last week: Rockets, Jazz continue runs toward the top
  • This time last year: West is wide open beyond the top three -- The Warriors beat the Cavs in a very unpretty basketball game on Christmas, while Chris Bosh was Christmas Day's high scorer with 30 points against the Pelicans. The Suns suspended Markieff Morris for throwing a towel at Jeff Hornacek, Blake Griffin suffered a torn quad, and both Alec Burks (broken leg) and Eric Bledsoe (knee surgery) were lost for the season.
  • Hero team of the week: Cleveland (4-0) -- The Cavs needed a 33-footer from LeBron James to escape Milwaukee with a win on Tuesday, but they've won the last 10 games that James has played in and there's no arguing that they don't know how to win with the game on the line. They're now a league-best 11-2 in games that were within five points in the last five minutes.
  • Zero team of the week: Portland (0-3) -- The Blazers continue to sink, and even a back-to-back against the Kings and Mavs couldn't save them.
  • East vs. West: The West is 93-79 (.541) against the East in interconference games after going 9-8 last week. Sunday's loss in Cleveland was the Warriors' first loss to an Eastern Conference team after a 9-0 start.
  • Toughest schedules through Sunday: 1. Dallas, 2. Portland, 3. L.A. Lakers
  • Easiest schedules through Sunday: 1. Chicago, 2. Orlando, 3. Golden State
  • Schedule strength is based on cumulative opponent record, and adjusted for home vs. away and days of rest before a game.
  • High jumps of the week: Sacramento (+6), Atlanta (+5), Cleveland (+3), New Orleans (+3)
  • Free falls of the week: Detroit (-5), Portland (-5), Utah (-4)
  • Team to watch this week: Chicago -- There are a lot of important games within the Eastern Conference this week, and they're most important for the Bulls, who have slipped into ninth place and have three games against the two teams - Indiana and Milwaukee - ahead of them in the next six days.

***

Pace: Possessions per 48 minutes (League Rank)
OffRtg: Points scored per 100 possessions (League Rank)
DefRtg: Points allowed per 100 possessions (League Rank)
NetRtg: Point differential per 100 possessions (League Rank)

The league has averaged 98.7 possessions (per team) per 48 minutes and 104.9 points scored per 100 possessions this season.

***

NBA.com's Power Rankings, released every Monday during the season, are just one man's opinion. If you have an issue with the rankings, or have a question or comment for John Schuhmann, send him an e-mail or contact him via Twitter.

***

1
Last week:
4
Cleveland Cavaliers

Record: 23-6
Pace: 98.8 (15) OffRtg: 111.3 (4) DefRtg: 104.1 (13) NetRtg: +7.2 (5)

Though Iman Shumpert has cooled off and DeAndre Liggins hasn't shot very much, the Cavs' offense hasn't suffered much without J.R. Smith, who could be out until April after breaking his thumb. LeBron James was the team's leading 3-point shooter last week, hitting 13 of his 27 shots from beyond the arc, including a deep one to win Tuesday's game in Milwaukee. Their new starting lineup (with Liggins replacing Smith) is an amazing plus-73 in 71 minutes, though Tyronn Lue went to Richard Jefferson down the stretch against the Warriors. This team continues to defy its lack of depth.

This week: @ DET, vs. BOS, @ CHA

2
Last week:
1
Golden State Warriors

Record: 27-5
Pace: 102.9 (3) OffRtg: 113.0 (2) DefRtg: 100.8 (2) NetRtg: +12.3 (1)

In the last two weeks, the Warriors have climbed from 10th to second in defensive efficiency. They're playing at an elite level on both ends of the floor and could still win 70 games again, with the ability to rest an MVP and still have the best two or three players on the floor most nights. But even if they win 70 again and cruise through the Western Conference playoffs, they're (probably) going to face their demons in The Finals. As they've lost four straight games to the Cavs, Stephen Curry has shot 37 percent, with 15 turnovers and only 10 assists, pulling a disappearing act on Sunday.

This week: vs. TOR, vs. DAL

3
Last week:
2
San Antonio Spurs

Record: 25-6
Pace: 96.0 (26) OffRtg: 109.4 (6) DefRtg: 101.5 (3) NetRtg: +7.8 (3)

That Spurs bench - best bench in the West once again - continues to develop. LaMarcus Aldridge had the big game against the Bulls on Sunday, but a lot of people learned the name of Dewayne Dedmon, who provided a lift with nine points, six rebounds and a pair of assists in key moments. Patty Mills hit the game-winner in Houston on Tuesday and scorched the Blazers on Friday. And with Manu Ginobili missing two games last week, Dejounte Murray - the guy GMs picked as the biggest steal in the Draft - got some rotation time and will probably be winning games for them next week.

This week: vs. PHX, vs. POR, @ ATL

4
Last week:
3
Houston Rockets

Record: 22-9
Pace: 100.3 (9) OffRtg: 111.3 (3) DefRtg: 105.0 (19) NetRtg: +6.3 (6)

Montrezl Harrell and Nene combined to shoot 29-for-44 (66 percent) in the Rockets first three games without Clint Capela, who's out for at least a month with a broken fibula. But the Rockets shot 6-for-38 from 3-point range in Tuesday's loss to the Spurs and couldn't get stops (with both Harrell and Nene most off the floor for the most part) down the stretch in Memphis on Friday. They also had 14 total turnovers in the two fourth quarters. James Harden (5.48) is now averaging more turnovers per game than Russell Westbrook (5.45) and has the third highest turnover rate (13.7 per 100 possessions used) among the top 25 players in usage rate.

This week: vs. PHX, @ DAL, vs. LAC, vs. NYK

5
Last week:
5
Toronto Raptors

Record: 21-8
Pace: 97.5 (21) OffRtg: 115.1 (1) DefRtg: 104.5 (15) NetRtg: +10.6 (2)

DeMar DeRozan has increased his scoring and efficiency once again, but Kyle Lowry remains the heart of the Raptors. He had a huge fourth quarter (25 points on 9-for-10 shooting) in Friday's win in Utah, is now tied with Chris Paul for the best non-Warriors plus-minus (plus-290), and has shot a ridiculous 53 percent from 3-point range since Thanksgiving. The three other players who have shot at least 50 percent over the same time have done so on about half as many attempts. The Raptors have won six straight road games and have five - including visits to Oakland and San Antonio - on the post-Christmas portion of their trip.

This week: @ POR, @ GSW, @ PHX, @ LAL

6
Last week:
7
LA Clippers

Record: 22-10
Pace: 98.5 (17) OffRtg: 109.9 (5) DefRtg: 102.2 (5) NetRtg: +7.6 (4)

Last season, the Clippers scored more efficiently in the 47 games that Blake Griffin missed (108.0 points per 100 possessions) than in the 35 games he played (104.4). So another extended absence (he's out 4-6 weeks after having knee surgery on Tuesday) is another chance to see how they play with more spacing around their Chris Paul-DeAndre Jordan pick-and-rolls. They scored 113 points per 100 possessions in their first two games without Griffin last week, getting a big win against the Spurs on Thursday. But Paul got hurt himself in that game, was clearly missed in losses to the Mavs and Lakers, and is out at least two more games.

This week: vs. DEN, @ NOP, @ HOU, @ OKC

7
Last week:
9
Oklahoma City Thunder

Record: 19-12
Pace: 100.7 (5) OffRtg: 104.5 (15) DefRtg: 103.4 (10) NetRtg: +1.2 (11)

The Thunder have been generally terrible (getting outscored by 10.8 points per 100 possessions) with Russell Westbrook off the floor, something that's extra concerning with Victor Oladipo (who usually plays with the second unit) still out with a sprained wrist. So when a reserve has a break-out game, like Alex Abrines' 18 points (5-for-11 from 3-point range) in New Orleans on Wednesday, it's a huge lift. Westbrook is recording the highest usage rate we've ever seen and may slow down at some point, but 31 games in, he's still averaging a triple-double (31.7, 10.4 and 10.9) and only ranks 19th in minutes per game at 35.0.

This week: @ MIA, @ MEM, vs. LAC

8
Last week:
10
Boston Celtics

Record: 18-13
Pace: 98.5 (18) OffRtg: 106.5 (9) DefRtg: 104.6 (17) NetRtg: +1.9 (10)

Isaiah Thomas averaged 33.3 points last week, dropping a career-high 44 in Tuesday's overtime win in Memphis. Each of the Celtics' last six games has been within five points in the last five minutes, and they've won five of the six, shooting 50 percent from the field and 29-for-33 from the free throw line in the clutch. They blew a 13-point lead with less than five minutes to go in New York on Sunday, but Marcus Smart (the guy who has shot 26 percent from 3-point range over the last two seasons) hit the game-winning three and Avery Bradley took the ball from Carmelo Anthony. The Celtics played two fewer home games (12) than any other team in the East and are now home for 15 of their next 20 games, with only five one-game road trips between now and Feb. 8.

This week: vs. MEM, @ CLE, vs. MIA

9
Last week:
8
Memphis Grizzlies

Record: 20-12
Pace: 95.4 (28) OffRtg: 99.9 (29) DefRtg: 99.7 (1) NetRtg: +0.2 (12)

Chandler Parsons (0-for-6 outside the restricted area) couldn't buy a bucket in his first two games back after an 18-game absence, but the league's 29th-ranked offense is surely happy to have another playmaker in the lineup and had one of its best offensive games of the season against Houston on Friday, getting big games from Parsons' back-ups - Vince Carter and James Ennis - on the wing. After Wednesday's win in Detroit, the Grizz are 8-0 on the second night of a back-to-back (with another one this week) and 8-5 on the road, where they will spend most of the next six weeks. Fifteen of their next 21 games are away from the Grindhouse.

This week: @ ORL, @ BOS, vs. OKC, @ SAC

10
Last week:
6
Utah Jazz

Record: 18-13
Pace: 93.2 (29) OffRtg: 106.9 (8) DefRtg: 101.6 (4) NetRtg: +5.3 (7)

The Jazz haven't been nearly as bad in late games as they were last season (they're 9-7 in games that were within five points in the last five minutes), but they have still been worse defensively in the fourth quarter than in any other period. Witness the 64 fourth-quarter points (on 64 percent shooting) they gave up to the Kings and Raptors, with Sacramento coming back from a 20-point deficit on Wednesday and Kyle Lowry (25 points in the fourth) taking over on Friday. Their health situation got worse (with Rodney Hood having tummy troubles and Dante Exum dealing with knee tendinitis) before it got better (maybe George Hill returns this week). With a depleted backcourt and a three-game losing streak, it's not a bad time for four straight games against four of the league's worst eight teams.

This week: @ LAL, vs. PHI, vs. PHX

11
Last week:
13
Charlotte Hornets

Record: 17-13
Pace: 98.8 (16) OffRtg: 104.5 (16) DefRtg: 102.4 (6) NetRtg: +2.1 (9)

After signing a $120 million contract, Nicolas Batum has had the worst shooting season of his career. He's been one of the league's best finishers in the restricted area over the last few seasons, but has taken only 10 percent of his shots there, down from 16 percent last season and 19 percent the year before. But he got close enough to the basket for the game-winner against the Lakers on Tuesday, and then recorded his seventh career triple-double against the Bulls on Friday. The Hornets have won three straight games, attempting 31 more free throws (52-21) than their opponents over the last two.

This week: @ BKN, @ ORL, vs. MIA, vs. CLE

12
Last week:
11
Milwaukee Bucks

Record: 14-14
Pace: 98.4 (19) OffRtg: 105.9 (10) DefRtg: 103.1 (9) NetRtg: +2.8 (8)

At 14-14, the Bucks are the only Eastern Conference team that ranks in the top 10 in both offensive and defensive efficiency. And they'd have higher marks if Giannis Antetokounmpo could just play 48 minutes. They've been 15.4 points per 100 possessions better with Antetokounmpo on the floor than they've been with him on the bench. And they've been at their best with him on the floor with a couple of reserves. Greg Monroe has the highest rebounding percentage and second highest true shooting percentage of his career, Malcolm Brogdon threw down on both Kyrie Irving and LeBron James on Monday, and Antetokounmpo scored a career-high 39 points on Friday, with nine of his 12 buckets coming within five feet of the rim.

This week: @ WAS, @ DET, @ MIN, @ CHI

13
Last week:
18
Atlanta Hawks

Record: 15-15
Pace: 100.6 (7) OffRtg: 102.1 (23) DefRtg: 103.0 (8) NetRtg: -1.0 (15)

With Dwight Howard out with a back issue, the Hawks had some success playing Paul Millsap at center last week. He scored 31 points and had the game-winner with a floor-spacing lineup in Oklahoma City on Monday. But they were more successful with Millsap playing alongside Mike Muscala, which is the look they went with as they closed Friday's game in Denver with a 9-0 run, capped by Millsap's game-winning free throws. The Howard-Millsap combo had some early struggles offensively, but is a plus-52 in 104 minutes over the last five games the two have played together

This week: @ MIN, vs. NYK, vs. DET, vs. SAS

14
Last week:
16
New York Knicks

Record: 16-14
Pace: 99.6 (12) OffRtg: 105.0 (14) DefRtg: 108.0 (25) NetRtg: -3.0 (20)

It was an important week at Madison Square Garden and two out of three ain't bad. The Knicks were good enough offensively to beat the Pacers and Magic, and not good enough defensively to beat the Celtics, who got 46 points in the restricted area on Christmas. Only the Thunder (37.1 percent) have allowed their opponents to get a greater percentage of their shots from the restricted area than the Knicks (35.5 percent). That number has been lower (33.2 percent) with Joakim Noah on the floor and he's looked better of late, grabbing double-digit rebounds in three of the last five games.

This week: @ ATL, @ NOP, @ HOU

15
Last week:
12
Indiana Pacers

Record: 15-16
Pace: 100.3 (8) OffRtg: 102.7 (20) DefRtg: 104.6 (18) NetRtg: -1.9 (17)

It's hard to say that the Pacers really miss Monta Ellis, because their lineups with other guys replacing Ellis have been better than their healthy starting unit. But Glenn Robinson III has shot 27 percent in replacing Ellis over the last seven games (after shooting well as Paul George's replacement in the starting lineup in November). They've been at their best with George on the floor with C.J. Miles, who's been inconsistent himself. Inconsistency, from game to game and quarter to quarter, is the theme with these Pacers, who had some serious ups and downs last week, with Thaddeus Young's game-winner saving them against Washington before they blew a big lead in New York and had a nine-point quarter against Boston. Another important week of games is coming.

This week: @ CHI, @ WAS, vs. CHI, vs. ORL

15
Last week:
15
Chicago Bulls

Record: 14-16
Pace: 97.0 (23) OffRtg: 103.9 (17) DefRtg: 103.7 (12) NetRtg: +0.2 (13)

Remember when the Bulls beat the Cavs at the beginning of the month? Well, they're 3-9 since then, dropping from third to ninth in the East. They've somehow lost 14 of their last 15 fourth quarters and it may be time to break up a starting lineup that has been outscored by 21 points per 100 possessions over their last six games and has attempted only 82 3-pointers (11 per 48 minutes) in 361 minutes together. Of course, they haven't been very good (minus-3.1 points per 100 possessions in 152 minutes) with four starters and either Doug McDermott and Nikola Mirotic on the floor.

This week: vs. IND, vs. BKN, @ IND, vs. MIL

17
Last week:
23
Sacramento Kings

Record: 13-17
Pace: 96.9 (24) OffRtg: 103.8 (18) DefRtg: 107.1 (23) NetRtg: -3.3 (21)

Somehow, some way, the Sacramento Kings are in playoff position. They've won three straight games (at the end of a stretch where they played 12 of 15 on the road), scoring 119 points per 100 possessions during the winning streak. DeMarcus Cousins has been huge (with 55 points and an unejection against the Blazers on Tuesday), but the Kings' bench has been the key to the winning streak. In fact, over the three games, no starter other than Cousins has played more minutes or scored more points than any of the top four guys off the bench, with Ty Lawson (16.7 points and assist/turnover ratio of 13/2) providing a particularly big lift. Now, they play nine of their next 11 games at home, with another big game against Portland on Wednesday.

This week: vs. PHI, @ POR, vs. MEM

18
Last week:
17
Washington Wizards

Record: 13-16
Pace: 98.9 (14) OffRtg: 105.1 (12) DefRtg: 106.5 (22) NetRtg: -1.4 (16)

The Wizards still rank as a top-10 offense in December and got an important road win with a big fourth quarter (and some big buckets from 'Lil Buckets) in Chicago on Wednesday. But they still have the worst road record among the top 13 teams in the East, their defense continues to suffer when they go to their bench, and they missed a chance to move into playoff position when they got thumped in Milwaukee on Friday. They have won five straight games at home, where they'll play eight of their next 12 games, including two really important ones this week.

This week: vs. MIL, vs. IND, vs. BKN

19
Last week:
14
Detroit Pistons

Record: 14-18
Pace: 95.7 (27) OffRtg: 102.3 (22) DefRtg: 103.0 (7) NetRtg: -0.7 (14)

After another epic rant on Monday and a false start (thanks to Jon Leuer's car accident) on Wednesday, Stan Van Gundy made his lineup change against the Warriors on Friday. And the Pistons broke out offensively and hung with the Warriors for 47 minutes before the Death Lineup put them away. The guy who was moved to the bench - Tobias Harris - was the guy who scored a season-high 26 points. Five straight losses where they've allowed 118 points per 100 possessions have pushed the Pistons into 11th place. The time to turn things around is now, because their next six games are within the Eastern Conference.

This week: vs. CLE, vs. MIL, @ ATL, @ MIA

20
Last week:
20
Orlando Magic

Record: 14-18
Pace: 97.6 (20) OffRtg: 99.9 (28) DefRtg: 104.5 (16) NetRtg: -4.6 (25)

Elfrid Payton lost his starting job after Thanksgiving and may or may not be part of the Magic's long-term plans, but how he plays is still a key to his team's success. As the Magic have alternated wins and losses over their last eight games, Payton has averaged 20.8 points on 62 percent shooting (and is a plus-49) in the four wins and 9.8 points on 40 percent shooting (and is a minus-45) in the four losses. Depending on what night you watch him, you might think that Payton is the key to Orlando's future or that he won't be in the league a few years from now. After the Magic host the Grizzlies on Monday, they play four straight games against teams ahead of them in the East standings.

This week: vs. MEM, vs. CHA, @ IND

21
Last week:
21
Denver Nuggets

Record: 12-18
Pace: 100.6 (6) OffRtg: 105.0 (13) DefRtg: 108.7 (27) NetRtg: -3.6 (23)

After three straight wins and a huge game (27 points, 17 rebounds and nine assists) from Nikola Jokic against Dallas on Monday, the Nuggets' new starting lineup ran into issues against the Clippers and Hawks. That lineup has allowed 115 points per 100 possessions in its five games as a starting unit, having allowed its opponents to shoot 58 percent from 3-point range. Jokic, for all his offensive talent, ranks as the third worst rim protector among players who have defended at least five shots at the rim. The worst has been Jusuf Nurkic, who has been DNP'd each of the last three games and didn't even see garbage time against the Clippers on Tuesday.

This week: @ LAC, vs. MIN, vs. PHI

22
Last week:
25
New Orleans Pelicans

Record: 11-21
Pace: 100.1 (11) OffRtg: 100.7 (26) DefRtg: 104.4 (14) NetRtg: -3.8 (24)

The Pelicans continue to start Anthony Davis at power forward, but have been much better with Davis and center and Terrence Jones at power forward (plus-4.1 points per 100 possessions) than with Davis on the floor with Alexis Ajinca (minus-11.0) or Omer Asik (minus-2.0). Jones has averaged 15.8 points on 50 percent shooting over his last four games, and when he missed Friday's game against Miami, the Pels went to a micro-bench that gave them a big lift. Langston Galloway had been pushed out of the rotation with the return of Tyreke Evans, but played 29 minutes and hit three big fourth-quarter jumpers (part of a 19-6 run) in the win over the Heat.

This week: vs. DAL, vs. LAC, vs. NYK

23
Last week:
24
Minnesota Timberwolves

Record: 9-21
Pace: 97.5 (22) OffRtg: 105.9 (11) DefRtg: 108.3 (26) NetRtg: -2.4 (18)

The Wolves won two straight games for the first time and actually allowed less than a point per possession over a four-game stretch. But they blew an opportunity to put themselves in the playoff conversation when they blew another fourth-quarter lead against the Kings on Friday. Tom Thibodeau isn't running away from his reputation of a coach who doesn't give his stars much rest. He was using an eight-man rotation (sorry, Cole Aldrich) for a few games before dusting off Jordan Hill in Oklahoma City on Sunday. Zach LaVine, Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns rank first, third and 15th in minutes per game

This week: vs. ATL, @ DEN, vs. MIL, vs. POR

24
Last week:
27
Dallas Mavericks

Record: 9-21
Pace: 93.1 (30) OffRtg: 100.6 (27) DefRtg: 106.0 (21) NetRtg: -5.4 (27)

The Mavs got Dirk Nowitzki back on Friday and he scored 17 points (on 7-for-12 shooting) in less than 15 minutes. They've won three of their last four games, holding the Kings, Blazers and Clippers to just 94 points per 100 possessions in the three wins. Deron Williams ranks fifth in December with 8.0 assists per game and the offense has been solid (107.5 points scored per 100 possessions) with him on the floor this month. And now, what has been the league's toughest schedule is about to get a lot easier, with only two of their next 12 games (both this week) against teams that are currently over .500. Amazingly, having been the league's worst team through Dec. 8, the Mavs are just four games out of a playoff spot in the West.

This week: @ NOP, vs. HOU, @ LAL, @ GSW

25
Last week:
22
Miami Heat

Record: 10-21
Pace: 96.8 (25) OffRtg: 100.9 (24) DefRtg: 103.5 (11) NetRtg: -2.6 (19)

The Heat came back from 19 down to beat the Lakers on Shaq Night on Thursday, but also blew fourth-quarter leads of nine and eight points against the Magic and Pelicans. Justise Winslow missed a potential game-winner against Orlando and missed three more shots down the stretch against New Orleans, but had a huge game against L.A. and the Heat are building him up as their next go-to guy. Among 262 players who played at least 500 minutes last season and have played at least 300 minutes this season, only three guys - Harrison Barnes, Russell Westbrook and George Hill - have seen a bigger jump in usage rage. And though he's missed 16 of the Heat's 31 games, Winslow has taken just one fewer shot in the clutch this season (20) than he did all of last season (21).

This week: vs. OKC, @ CHA, @ BOS, vs. DET

26
Last week:
19
Portland Trail Blazers

Record: 13-19
Pace: 100.2 (10) OffRtg: 107.8 (7) DefRtg: 111.1 (30) NetRtg: -3.4 (22)

This might sound weird in late December, but Wednesday's visit from the Kings is the Blazers' most important game of the season. They've fallen into ninth place by losing nine of their last 10 games, including Tuesday's in Sacramento in which they blew a 12-point, second-half lead by allowing the Kings to score 66 points after halftime. Lately, they've been as inconsistent offensively as they've been bad defensively. After Friday's loss to the Spurs, they've lost their seven games to the top four teams in the West by an average of 20.7 points.

This week: vs. TOR, vs. SAC, @ SAS, @ MIN

27
Last week:
26
Los Angeles Lakers

Record: 12-22
Pace: 101.1 (4) OffRtg: 103.1 (19) DefRtg: 109.8 (29) NetRtg: -6.7 (28)

Until a couple of weeks ago, the Lakers were the worst first quarter team in the league. Suddenly, they're getting off to good starts and have won six of their last seven first quarters. But, for the most part, that has just set them up for disappointment. They lost two games that they led by 19 points, as many as any other team has lost all season, in a three-day span last week, collapsing against the Hornets and Heat. Their only win on their seven-game trip was in Philadelphia, but they were able to take advantage of the shorthanded Clippers on Sunday. A knee injury to Larry Nance Jr. (he's out four weeks with a bone bruise) has provided an opportunity for Thomas Robinson, the king of per-36 rebound numbers.

This week: vs. UTA, vs. DAL, vs. TOR

28
Last week:
28
Phoenix Suns

Record: 9-21
Pace: 103.4 (2) OffRtg: 102.4 (21) DefRtg: 107.4 (24) NetRtg: -5.0 (26)

The Suns have been playing their best offense of the season (107 points scored per 100 possessions over their last eight games), have T.J. Warren back and contributing off the bench (with two straight 19-point performances), and got a comeback win (with a 70-50 second half) over the Sixers on Friday. But they've been unable to slow down the league's best teams and are 1-9 against those that are currently over .500 after Wednesday's loss to Houston. And now they play 14 of their next 17 games (including the next five) against that group.

This week: @ HOU, @ SAS, vs. TOR, @ UTA

29
Last week:
29
Philadelphia 76ers

Record: 7-22
Pace: 99.1 (13) OffRtg: 98.0 (30) DefRtg: 105.9 (20) NetRtg: -7.9 (29)

Joel Embiid and Jahlil Okafor have started the last five games together, but the combo is a minus-29 in that stretch and has seen less than five minutes per half over the last few games. It may be a matter of time before Ersan Ilyasova is starting again. The Sixers have outscored their opponents by 5.0 points per 100 possessions with Embiid and Ilyasova on the floor together, but their defense has fallen off dramatically when one has been in the game without the other. Embiid and Nerlens Noel were on the floor together for the first time in Phoenix on Friday, but for less than two minutes.

This week: @ SAC, @ UTA, @ DEN

30
Last week:
30
Brooklyn Nets

Record: 7-22
Pace: 104.5 (1) OffRtg: 100.9 (25) DefRtg: 108.9 (28) NetRtg: -8.0 (30)

The Nets had their best half of the season (the first half against Golden State on Thursday) last week, but still lost to the Raptors, Warriors and Cavs by a combined 48 points. After shooting 32 percent through his first 19 games, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson has shot 54 percent over his last seven, with most of that (19-for-31) coming at the basket. The Nets have scored 120 points per 100 possessions and are a plus-14 in 40 minutes with Hollis-Jefferson, Jeremy Lin and Brook Lopez on the floor together since Lin's return from his hamstring injury. With Hollis-Jefferson coming of the bench, those minutes have been limited.

This week: vs. CHA, @ CHI, @ WAS

