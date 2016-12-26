Isaiah Thomas, Russell Westbrook named Players of the Week

NEW YORK -- The Boston Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas and the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Russell Westbrook today were named NBA Eastern and Western Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for games played Monday, Dec. 19 through Sunday, Dec. 25.

Thomas led the Eastern Conference in scoring (33.3 ppg) and ranked sixth in assists (7.3 apg) as the Celtics went 3-1, with all three wins coming on the road. He scored a career-high 44 points, including 36 in the second half, in a 112-109 overtime win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Dec. 20. Thomas shot 48.8 percent from the field and 90.7 percent (39-for-43) from the free throw line for the week. He matched his season high with 10 assists in a 117-112 loss to the Thunder on Dec. 23.

Westbrook led the Thunder to a 3-1 week, averaging a league-high 41.0 points, 10.0 assists and 9.8 rebounds. He became only the third player in history to log three straight games with at least 40 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, joining Elgin Baylor, who did it twice, and Wilt Chamberlain. Westbrook notched his league-leading 14th triple-double of the season with 45 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in Oklahoma City’s win over the Celtics. It was his sixth career triple-double with at least 40 points, placing him third all-time behind Oscar Robertson (22) and Chamberlain (seven).

