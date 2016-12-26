Here's a few options for the Sixers to consider with Nerlens Noel

Where should the 76ers send Nerlens Noel?

It’s no longer a question of if, but when Philly ends the three-man experiment among Noel, Joel Embiid and Jahlil Okafor. It’s not working, nobody is happy and the cloud of Noel’s uncertainty is capable of causing angst and distraction to a team that has shown some signs of growth this season, with Embiid finally on the court after missing two years recovering from foot injuries.

Noel has made it clear he thinks he deserves more playing time after playing just eight minutes in his return; the Sixers pushed back, saying he hasn’t been around enough this season after undergoing a minor knee operation to make demands. Coach Brett Brown said last week that Noel wouldn’t be in the regular rotation any time soon, unless Embiid or Okafor got in foul trouble. ESPN.com reported that Noel wanted to be traded, which he hasn’t exactly refuted.

It left team president Bryan Colangelo to try and clean up the mess last week, saying that the team wasn’t benching Noel but time was needed to see who can play together.

"The stuff that came out subsequent to that in terms of discussion about wanting to be traded, I can't say that was the best course of action by him to take," Colangelo said. "In fact, I would say it was ill-advised. It was ill-advised not only for his own value but probably for our ability to have him involved in a deal."

Translation: that doesn’t mean it can’t, or won’t, ultimately happen, but because Noel opened up his yap, now we need some time to get his trade value up before we pull the trigger.

So, a divorce between Noel, acquired by former GM Sam Hinkie in one of his first moves in a Draft night deal with New Orleans in 2013 for guard Jrue Holiday and a 2014 first-round pick, and the Sixers seems inevitable and in the best interests of all concerned. But, what should Philly do? What would be a good deal for a big with massive defensive skills but limited on offense and next to no threat behind the 3-point line?

Philly is operating at a deficit because everyone around the league knows a trade is likely. On the other hand, the Sixers won’t necessarily suffer in the short term on the floor as Embiid’s minutes increase, and they’ll get a long look whether there’s any hope for Embiid and Okafor working together in the meantime. And: the expectations this season for the 76ers are a little higher, but not that high; it’s not like anyone in Philly is expecting a playoff run. If Colangelo opts to wait until the summer to make a deal, it won’t necessarily hurt.

But he’ll have to pull the trigger eventually. And if so, there are a few deals that would make sense to contemplate, addressing potential weaknesses and grading out as net positives for both sides. (These are ideas, not scoops.)

In no particular order or preference:

NERLENS SCENARIO 1

Noel + future second-round pick to New Orleans for PG Jrue Holiday

Reverse the Hinkie and bring Holiday back.

Nerlens Noel was originally drafted by the Pelicans.

It's an uneven trade money-wise (Noel makes $4.3 million; Holiday makes $11.2 million), but the Sixers are so far under the cap they can easily take on the extra salary. Philly is in desperate need of a lead point guard; Sergio Rodriguez is shooting 39.5 percent from the floor and Jerryd Bayless is out for the year. Holiday is a reasonable four-month rental by the Sixers to see if he can stay healthy and get back near his All-Star form while Ben Simmons learns the ropes of playing PG in the pros. (The only issue is that Holiday’s wife, Lauren, the U.S. women’s soccer team star, is recovering from brain surgery after giving birth to the couple’s first child.)

The Pels have Tyreke Evans back from injury to finish the season at the point, and Noel is well worth Nawlins looking for the next year-plus. He displayed at least some acumen away from the basket last season. But his greatest potential for the Pels would obviously be at the defensive end, as a big who could take some of the burden guarding opposing centers off of Anthony Davis.

NERLENS SCENARIO 2

Noel + F Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot for F Ed Davis, G Shabazz Napier

The Blazers desperately need interior defense -- as we speak, they are DFL in the league in Defensive Rating, allowing a ghastly 115.8 points per 100 possessions, and are 28th in points allowed per game (112.8). This is no longer the feel-good story of last season; Portland has to fix this, and fast. Napier is getting next to no burn playing behind Damian Lillard; Evan Turner's on the ball, anyway, when he comes in the game. Davis is a rugged guy and works hard, but he's not capable of fixing Portland's awful defense by himself; in Philly, he’d be an upgrade off the bench. So why not see if Noel can come into the Rose City and give them some defensive presence in the paint? Napier would get point guard minutes in Philly behind Rodriguez, and Davis is a first-rate energy provider off the bench. Luwawu-Cabarrot, one of Philly's first-round picks this year, can get with the Blazers' terrific coaching staff and develop slowly, out of sight.

NERLENS SCENARIO 3

Noel + SF Robert Covington to Toronto for SF Terrence Ross and 2017 first-round pick (LA Clippers)

Toronto has not replaced the shot-blocking prowess of Bismack Biyombo, who excelled in the playoffs last season against Cleveland but got $72 million from Orlando in the summer. Noel does many of the same things Biz does, and makes a ton less money. The Raps love Jared Sullinger but his stuck-on-the-floor-game isn’t going to alter the sorties of LeBron or Tristan Thompson if Toronto sees Cleveland again in the conference finals. Meanwhile, the bottom has fallen out of Covington’s stroke this season -- he’s shooting 29.5 percent behind the arc. But that’s following two years of a much more robust 36.3 percent combined on 3s; he’d help Toronto play small when it wanted or needed to in the playoffs. And: Colangelo just happens to be the GM that drafted Ross eighth overall in 2012 when he was in Toronto. Stuck behind DeMarre Carroll in the 416, Ross could get additional opportunities (he’s firing at 43 percent on 3s) in Philly. The Raptors also have no need for another guaranteed contract on their books two years from now, especially a likely late first coming from the Clips; the Sixers can always find something to do with it.

NERLENS SCENARIO 4

Noel to Oklahoma City for C Joffrey Lauvergne, G Cameron Payne, F Josh Huestis

It’s the kind of deal Thunder GM Sam Presti loves: getting an asset with upside. Noel wouldn’t start ahead of Steven Adams, but you could see him being able to play with the defensively challenged Enes Kanter off the bench. And this wouldn’t be an idle trade for the 76ers; Payne is a former first-rounder just coming off of injury this year who could be a future starter for a team that doesn’t have Russell Westbrook on the ball. Huestis has little chance for playing time in OKC with first-rounder Domantis Sabonis already locked in as the starter at the four; he wouldn’t start in Philly, either, but at least he’d probably get on the floor rather than shuttle back and forth to his D-League team.

