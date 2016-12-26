Broad sweep of NBA illustrates game's transition

“People don’t necessarily have to go real small to do it anymore,” Van Gundy said. “If you’re switching and things like that, you have guys who can take you down into the post, but can still shoot the three. So it makes it very, very difficult. You’ve got to be really locked in defensively.”

The dominance of screen and roll basketball also creates the opportunity for screeners to be, shall we say, less than vigilant on occasion in setting legal screens. The league defines a legal screen as “when an offensive player gets to a legal position on the court in the path of a defender for the purpose of slowing down the defender or making him change directions…

“When picking a stationary player from the backside, you must give that player a step. When picking a stationary player from the front or side, a player can go right next to him as long as he does not make illegal contact. If the opponent is moving, you must get to your position and give him an opportunity to stop and/or change direction. The speed of the player will determine the distance. You cannot just jump in front of a moving opponent at the last second.”

So this is a legal screen. But this is an illegal screen.

But, what about this first one by Al Horford? Or this one by Cody Zeller? Sticking one’s rear end into an oncoming defender is not especially legal, yet more and more players try it.

Or, as Anderson puts it: “I ain’t never heard of no ass screen.”

Beverley, one of the league’s top individual defenders, has a unique view: he plies his craft as an on-ball irritant to opponents while watching the psychic and scoreboard damage his team inflicts on those same opponents every night by raining 3s on their collective beans.

“It’s extremely hard,” Beverley said. “The game is changing, of course, with no hand checking, with that rule being out. It makes it difficult. But a player like me, I have to depend on my IQ, watch a lot of film, about plays, where you have to be position wise, know what type of guys you’re guarding, guys who are kind of struggling a little bit with the shooting ability, guys who want to attack.”

And Beverley is aware of the team he’s playing, also.

“When you’re playing a good team, not too many point guards want to go one on one,” he said. “When you’re playing a not-so-good team, teams that are fighting to make the playoffs, guys are going to want to try and get their own. It’s just a different read of each team. I have a different mindset when I play a team like Phoenix as opposed to a team like San Antonio. I know Tony Parker is going to come in and try to run the sets. And, no offense to anyone in Phoenix, but I know the guards are going to come in with more of an attacking mindset. It’s just an adjustment and just being ready every game. I think that’s the biggest thing.”

Beverley bulked up prior to last season, thinking he needed to be stronger to handle the likes of Rose and Westbrook as he got older. But he found that didn’t work for him, not in this era. So he got with his trainer and lost 17 pounds this past summer to be better prepared for the season-long chasing he has to do against the league’s elite point guards.

“I feel like I’m moving better than ever,” Beverley said. “I feel like it (provides) more longevity for me, like back-to-backs, Game 58, Game 69. It helps stuff like that. Maybe last year I was able to defend at a high level for, I don’t know, 28 minutes. Maybe this year, it’s 33. But those extra four or five minutes, they all count if you add them up for the whole season, you have the type of defensive game that I want to play at a high level every game.”

Beverley, of course, will be forever tied to Westbrook because of the 2013 postseason, when Beverley’s aggressive lunge at Westbrook as the latter was pulling up to call a timeout in Game 3 of the Thunder-Rockets series led to Beverley’s hip jarring Westbrook’s right knee, tearing the meniscus in that knee and sidelining Westbrook for the playoffs. Both have moved on, and a healthy Westbrook is now every defender’s worst nightmare.



“With a player like that, you just prepare for the best, hope for the worst,” Beverley said. “He’s at a different level. It’s more of a containment, try to contest type of game with Russ. Just try to contain him, try to contain him getting into the paint, try to contest everything he puts up. If he hits some of the tough ones, he does; if he don’t, it’s just one of those nights. It’s more of a contain and contest. It’s like that more of that with the star players...If I can get them to shoot contested threes, we’ll take that. I have the mindset of a coach. I have to think, what would a coach think? How would a coach feel if I’m playing a guy a certain way? If a guy hits seven contested threes, tip your hat off to him. Good game. But in most of the cases, that won’t happen.”

There are teams, though, that still have some defensive success. They are the toughest mentally, not letting a couple of baskets sway them from what they want to do. They tend to eschew offensive rebounding to assure they get back and eliminate most transition attacks. They concede the perimeter two in order to make sure they don’t give up corner 3s. And they still manage to protect the front of the rim.

It helps if you have an historically gifted superstar who never gives up on a play, especially in Game 7, or if you have an elite multi-dimensional, two-way wing who can guard almost every position on the floor and put the league’s best scorers on his own private island. But teams are even finding ways to attack that with some success.

“If you look at the successful defensive teams, the higher-ranked defensive teams, it’s the same as it’s always been -- they don’t give up many layups,” Van Gundy said. “They protect the paint pretty well. You’ve got to be able to defend the 3-point line, but if you’re giving up layups, you’re going to struggle. If it was just as easy as ‘go out and play the line,’ you’d spread out and play everybody one-on-one. But then you’re going to give up layups, and layups are still a higher percentage shot, even by the true shooting percentage, than 3s are. Being able to do both is the hard part.”

It’s supposed to be hard. If it wasn’t hard, everyone would do it. The hard is what makes it great. I think I heard that somewhere.

In the meantime, get in your stance. Westbrook has the ball. Again. And he’s still mad.

More Morning Tip: DA's Top 15 Rankings | What should Sixers do with Noel? | Q&A with DeMar DeRozan

Longtime NBA reporter, columnist and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer David Aldridge is an analyst for TNT. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here and follow him on Twitter.

The views on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of the NBA, its clubs or Turner Broadcasting.