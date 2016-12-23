Kia Race to the MVP Ladder: Chris Paul poised to prove his MVP cred

“The greatest thing I remember about playing on Christmas Day was the spectacle,” said Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas. “You are on every TV set, you have a great opponent and you know you have a chance to prove your dominance to all of the sports fans in America.”

In America and beyond.

But for Paul and the Clippers, who will be without All-Star forward Blake Griffin for four to six weeks after knee surgery earlier this week, it’s a chance to remind everyone that it is the Clippers -- and not the Lakers -- who run the city now.

It’s also a chance for Paul to remind the masses that he’s still in that conversation about the best point guards in the game. He’s been at his best when the Clippers would appear to be vulnerable. When injuries and suspension limited Griffin to just 35 games last season, Paul turned in some of the finest work of his career.

Paul is dealing with an injury hiccup of his own as he suffered a strained left hamstring in the third quarter of the Clippers’ win over the San Antonio Spurs Thursday night. The team says he is day-to-day with the injury and Paul said that he’s “fine” and “glad I caught it when I did.”

The Clippers’ improved bench play this season carried them against the Spurs Thursday night and will be critical in the days and weeks ahead -- particularly if they have to play at times without both Paul and Griffin.