Two Bulls players ejected in final minute as frustration sinks in as team falls below .500

The kettle of frustration might be starting to boil over in Chicago.

The Bulls not only lost for the fifth time in the last six games on Friday night in Charlotte. But center Robin Lopez and forward Taj Gibson were also ejected in the final minute of the 103-91 defeat.

Lopez double-dipped when he elbowed Marvin Williams under the chin with one elbow and hit Cody Zeller in the face with the other with 38 seconds left in the game. That play resulted in a flagrant 2 foul and ejection.

When Gibson stepped in to argue against the call on Lopez, he picked up his second technical of the night and was bounced as well.

The slumping Bulls, who are 14-15 and below .500 for the first time this season, play next at San Antonio on Christmas day.