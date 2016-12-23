How to unwrap the gifts of a holiday reunion between Warriors and Cavaliers

CLEVELAND – There are a dozen different reasons why the significance of the most anxiously awaited game this season – Golden State at Cleveland (2:30 p.m. ET, ABC), the main event in the midst of five Christmas Day clashes – might not live up to the hype.

Qualifiers and asterisks abound: J.R. Smith is out now. … The Warriors still are redefining themselves barely 30 games into Kevin Durant’s arrival. … What matters for both these teams still is six months away. … Two crafty coaches are going to hold a few cards close to their vests. … Last year’s Christmas outcome didn’t matter much in the end, hmm, did it? And so on and so forth.

But if the two generally acclaimed best teams in the NBA cannot get up to face each other and give their competitive and athletic bests with much of (if not the whole) basketball world watching, then maybe the Board of Governors does need to cut the regular season down to about 40 games.

Better yet, if everyone involved can’t look forward to, and get rewarded properly by, a game that should have so much going for it – just because we’ve all gotten so good at shrugging off regular-season contests and coping with untimely or self-imposed hurdles such as injuries or “NWT-rest” excuses – maybe we should just cancel Christmas altogether.

Sorry to stuff your stocking with coal, but this game between the most successful teams of the past two seasons has been at risk for days of being pooh-poohed into irrelevance by blasé folks who’d probably yawn at the news of a Beatles resurrection tour.

No, it won’t impose anything binding on their next meeting Jan. 16 in Oakland, nor on a potential rubber match if the Warriors and the Cavaliers go best-of-seven in June for a third straight championship round.

No, there are no rings to be won Sunday afternoon, no legacies to be cemented quite yet. The winners and the losers could swap positions several times between now and somebody’s parade (which could take place in San Antonio, L.A, Toronto or a few other downtowns, it still must be noted).

Fine. We get it. Miles to go and all of that. Yet there still are reasons to get excited about this particular showdown, regardless of the affirmations the losers will give themselves afterwards. Among them: