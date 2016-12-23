As his career winds down, Tony Parker remains an important part of Spurs

Also 34, Parker is the playing the fewest minutes (25.3 per game) of his career and his scoring (9.6) and assist (4.3) averages are the lowest since he was that teen-aged rookie. He has hit the 20-point mark just once this season. He is the fifth-highest scorer in the lineup, actually trailing his backup Patty Mills (11.0) as the Spurs have moved onto their new incarnation with an offense that revolves around LaMarcus Aldridge and Kawhi Leonard.

“Tony can calm things down and make things run smoother,” Popovich said a few nights ago in Houston. “He gives us a sense of stability, keeps us organized.”

Though he’s been the bandleader of the offense for years, for the first time Parker -- as the longest-tenured Spur on the roster -- is clearly the leader in the absence of Duncan. When there is no "Big Fundamental" to turn to during a timeout or key possession when games get late or tight, there is Parker, whose smiling demeanor belies his competitive nature and what Popovich likes to call “corporate knowledge.” Or just the way situations are supposed to be handled.

Parker can still do a lot of his old tricks -- darting through the tall trees in the paint and finding a way to get all the way to the rim or the glass for a layup -- just not as often. A medical bag of minor injuries and Popovich-mandated rest has kept him sidelined for eight games so far.

“To be honest, I am surprised if I wake up in the morning and something doesn’t hurt,” Parker said.

Yet he maintains that his goal is still to play in the NBA until he’s 40 and fewer minutes doesn’t mean less of an impact on the team.

“I think my role is even bigger on the leadership thing, make sure that the Spurs mentality and the way we play -- unselfish, sharing the ball, only caring about winning -- stays the same. That was the best thing about Timmy when I first came in, showing all of us how to do it.

“You have to keep growing with each season you play. You have to always be adjusting. You’re always going through different stages in your career, playing with different teammates. Timmy and Manu and I were lucky to be together for so many years. But the rest of the players were always moving in and out. You try to be a good fit for whatever team is around you. I try to do the best I can with the guys around me.”