Kristaps Porzingis growing into legendary talk that precedes him

“I am a huge fan of his game,” he recently told reporters. “Obviously the sky is the limit for him. He's got the deep ball. He's got the in-between game. He is working on his postups. He is the real deal."

“We knew in Spain that [Porzingis] got something,” says Knicks rookie center Willy Hernangomez, who played alongside Porzingis two seasons ago for Sevilla in Spain’s ACB. “You can see him in practice and the games, he’s got something special. The good thing is that people think right now he’s very good, but he can play better. He knows that if he really works hard to really push himself 100 percent every day.”

This season, as Porzingis 2.0 has started to be displayed, he is seeing in kind what happens when a player shows the NBA how good he can be: NBA teams are adjusting to him.

During a recent game against the Golden State Warriors, the Knicks entered without Derrick Rose and Carmelo Anthony, both out nursing injuries. If the Warriors weren’t already keying on Porzingis, things intensified moments before game time when someone brought Draymond Green’s attention a Porzingis quote where he said he was “ready” to play against Green, one of the league’s top defenders. (“I like the dog that he has, I like that you want to see me again, but keep that to yourself,” Green said following the game. “Don’t let everybody know that you’re going after me.”)

Porzingis shot 4-for-13 from the field. But it speaks to the mindset that has brought him along thus far that following the game he looked at the night as a learning experience.

“Obviously, Draymond wasn’t helping off of me too much,” Porzingis said, “and I wasn’t getting those open 3s that I usually do, and I wasn’t able to do a lot of the stuff that I usually do, so games like this I gotta watch film and prepare next time for defenses, I guess. If I keep playing this way where I score the ball and so on, the defenses are only going to get better. So I have to be ready for that. I guess that’s how 'Melo feels every night.”

This all neatly explains why the present of the Knicks (Anthony) and their future (Porzingis) are not only able to coexist but actually need each other: In KP, Anthony has a capable scorer he can find when he gets doubled; Anthony draws double teams, opening the floor for Porzingis. The presence of each makes basketball simpler for the other one. Porzingis 2.0 has caught glimpses of life without another scorer alongside him, and it isn’t always a shooting utopia.