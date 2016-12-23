Paul day-to-day with hamstring strain

All-Star point guard Chris Paul will be listed as day-to-day after straining his left hamstring in the third quarter of Thursday's 106-101 victory over the Spurs.

"I don't think it's bad, but you don't really know about a hamstring until the next day," Clippers coach Doc Rivers said.

The Clippers were already without All-Star power forward Blake Griffin, who will miss at least a month after having arthroscopic surgery to remove loose bodies from his right knee.

Paul had 19 points and six assists in 23 minutes before pulling up on defense in the third quarter.