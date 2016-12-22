One Team, Three Stats: Injuries play big part in Lakers' regression over last month

After a surprising 7-5 start, the Los Angeles Lakers have regressed to the level they were playing at the last few seasons. They're 4-15 since those first 12 games and have lost 10 of their last 11. They have the 26th ranked offense and 30th ranked defense in the month of December, and are the only team with only one win this month.

There are still plenty of reasons for Lakers fans to feel good about what is transpiring. The team has a more clear direction than it's had in the past three years, the young talent is abundant, and injuries played a part in the regression over the last four weeks. But after that early run where it looked like the Lakers had taken a huge step forward, the growing pains have been felt.

The Basics - Los Angeles Lakers (11-20)

Pace: 101.1 (4th)

OffRtg: 103.2 (19th)

DefRtg: 109.8 (29th)

NetRtg: -6.6 (28th)

Lakers links:Team stats | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups

Still, the Lakers are just two games behind the eighth-place Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference. Starting with their Christmas Day game against the Clippers, they'll play 11 of 14 games at home. They have three games against those Blazers in January, and the last two games of their current, seven-game trip are winnable.

The first game of their Florida back-to-back is in Miami, where the Lakers will visit the 9-20 Heat as part of TNT's Thursday double-header (8 p.m. ET).

Here are a few numbers to know about the Lakers' first 31 games ...

No. 1

Lakers starters have an aggregate NetRtg of minus-11.0, the worst mark in the league.

A player's (or lineup's) NetRtg is his team's point differential per 100 possessions while he's on the floor. The starters' aggregate NetRtg is the average NetRtg for players that start a game, weighted by minutes played.

That the Lakers' starters have the league's worst aggregate NetRtg (by a wide margin) doesn't jive with the fact that their most used starting lineup - D'Angelo Russell, Nick Young, Luol Deng, Julius Randle and Timofey Mozgov - has outscored its opponents by 3.1 points per 100 possessions. That lineup has been very good offensively.

In fact, each of the Lakers' five most-used lineups have a positive NetRtg. L.A. has a five-man, bench unit that has the 15th best NetRtg among 44 lineups that have played at least 100 minutes together this season.

But this is a team that has been outscored by 188 points this season, which tells you how much injuries have derailed what the Lakers had going through the first three weeks. If they could have kept those two successful lineups together, they might be in playoff position right now.

The dropoff started with an injury to point guard D'Angelo Russell, who has missed 13 games. In Jose Calderon's nine games as a starter, the Lakers were outscored by 86 points (almost 27 per 48 minutes) in his 155 minutes on the floor (before he went down with an injury himself). From Nov. 18 (when Russell missed his first game) through Dec. 9 (the game before he returned), the Lakers' starters aggregate NetRtg was minus-22.8.

But it's not as simple as the Lakers having 10 good players and problems setting in once new guys were introduced to the rotation. While they have a solid starting lineup and a good bench unit, they haven't been great when those two lineups have been mixed and matched.

The Lakers have been outscored by 2.0 points per 100 possessions in the 1,025 total minutes in which they've had five of their top 10 guys on the floor. And in 394 minutes in which they've had 2-4 original starters on the floor with 1-3 guys from the strong bench unit, they've been outscored by 16.1 points per 100 possessions.