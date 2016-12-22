Shootaround (Dec. 22) -- George Karl critiques Carmelo Anthony in new book

Karl blasts Anthony in new book | Key date looms for Nowitzki | Irving wants to sweep Bucks in playoffs | Wade: Bulls putting too much pressure on Butler

No. 1: In his new book, Karl critiques Anthony, other former Nuggets -- George Karl was hired as coach of the Denver Nuggets 42 games into the 2004-05 season with the thinking that he could take the team's then-young star, Carmelo Anthony, to success. In his 8 1/2 seasons as coach, Anthony and Karl at times butted heads, yet also made a Western Conference finals run in 2009. Karl hasn't coached Anthony since he was traded from Denver in 2011 and Karl hasn't coached the Nuggets since 2013. In his new book, Karl has some pointed words for Anthony and some of his former Nuggets teammates, writes Marc Berman of the New York Post:

Former Nuggets coach George Karl took a series of personal shots at Carmelo Anthony in an upcoming memoir, claiming Anthony was “a conundrum,’’ a user, not a leader and unwilling to share “the spotlight’’ or play defense during their six years together. Karl also took aim in “Furious George’’ at former Nuggets, and ex-Knicks, J.R. Smith and Kenyon Martin. He branded the trio of Anthony, Smith and Martin as “AAU babies’’ — akin to “the spoiled brats you see in junior golf and junior tennis.’’ Karl also referred to Smith’s entourage as “a posse’’ — a phrase that got Knicks president Phil Jackson in hot water when he used it regarding LeBron James’ managers. Karl coached Anthony from January 2005-February 11 when Anthony’s trade demand was heeded. Karl’s memoir will be out in January. In a review copy obtained by The Post, Karl hammered Anthony more harshly than he ever had in the past. “Carmelo was a true conundrum for me in the six years I had him.” Karl wrote. “He was the best offensive player I ever coached. He was also a user of people, addicted to the spotlight and very unhappy when he had to share it. “He really lit my fuse with his low demand of himself on defense. He had no commitment to the hard, dirty work of stopping the other guy. My ideal — probably every coach’s ideal — is when your best player is also your leader. But since Carmelo only played hard on one side of the ball, he made it plain he couldn’t lead the Nuggets, even though he said he wanted to. Coaching him meant working around his defense and compensating for his attitude.” Karl also said: “The volume of questions about Carmelo eventually wore me down. Sometimes I got so sick of talking about him that I’d just throw up my hands and say: ‘I don’t know what he is and I don’t care.’ ” Karl wrote Anthony and Martin not having fathers in their lives became a detriment to their personalities. “Kenyon and Carmelo carried two big burdens: all that money and no father to show them how to act like a man,” Karl wrote. Karl wrote Anthony “was such a talented kid’’ he could’ve “become the best defender at his position in the NBA.’’ ... Karl called Anthony’s trade to the Knicks “a sweet release for the coach and the team, like popping a blister.’’ “We won this trade, definitely,’’ Karl wrote, referring to the Nuggets swapping Anthony and Chauncey Billups to the Knicks for Danilo Gallinari, Wilson Chandler, Raymond Felton, Timofey Mozgov and draft picks. Regarding Smith, Karl said Smith’s father, Earl Sr., “urged his son to shoot the ball and keep shooting it from the very moment I put him in the game.’’ Karl wrote Smith carried “a huge sense of entitlement, a distracting posse, his eye always on the next contract and some really unbelievable shot selection.’’ “When we traded J.R. in 2011, I was disappointed that I hadn’t helped a clearly talented player advance his game more.’’

* * *

No. 2: Key date in Nowitzki's comeback plan looms -- Dallas Mavericks superstar Dirk Nowitzki hasn't played since a 27-minute effort against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov. 25. An aggravation to his right Achilles tendon has kept him out of the lineup since then. Nowitzki has gradually ramped up his rehab work since then and today's practice could prove crucial in determining when and how much Nowitzki will play this season. Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News has more:

The Mavericks’ legend is scheduled to go through his first full practice in nearly a month Thursday in Los Angeles. He went down the day after Thanksgiving in Cleveland when he aggravated his right Achilles tendon. Since then, it’s been a slow, arduous recovery process. And it’s going to continue to be slow and cautious even when he does return to game action, possibly Friday against the Clippers, but almost certainly at some point before New Year’s Eve. “When he does come back, it’s going to be very gradual,” coach Rick Carlisle said. “Let’s not turn this into a big to-do. It’s going to be a gradual working up to what we hope will be normal minutes at some point.” Asked what “normal” minutes would represent, he said: “Hopefully mid-to-high 20s. But we’ll see. This year has morphed into a much different animal than expected. And so we all have to adjust.” ... But Nowitzki is bound and determined to make his presence felt - once he and the medical staff are certain he will not have another relapse. “It feels a lot better,” he said. “I’ll probably get a good workout tonight and see how it responds. I’ll probably get my first practice (Thursday) and see how it feels, basically go from day to day. It’s been encouraging. It hasn’t gotten worse from some of the stuff we’ve been doing. Hopefully, I’ll be out there soon.” The practice on Thursday will be critical in many respects. Nowitzki said he will do things he has not done yet in the month since he’s been recovering - such as hard pushing off on the right foot and making quick cuts - well, as quick as a 38-year-old can make them. The Mavericks have been playing virtually every other day, making quality practice time hard to come by. But Carlisle said he’ll make sure Thursday is a hard work day for Nowitzki and others who need the work. “My hope is that we can get a good 30 minutes of hard work in because I think that would help us right now,” he said. “And then we’ll see where he is after practice and the following day. It’s not so much how these guys feel after a practice is over, it’s how they feel the next morning. “And then we’ll decide if the Clipper game is a possibility or not. He’s made gradual, but steady, gains on his recovery. Signs are good. But we’re going to be cautious with him.” ... Nowitzki has been agonizing about not playing while his teammates try to compete. He’s antsy to make his return. But he doesn’t want a repeat of what happened a month ago. “If you would have told me when this happened in the first game of the season that I’d still be out at Christmas, I’d have said you’re out of your mind,” he said. “But it’s one of these things where you have to be patient. “I came back maybe a little too early and hurt it again in Cleveland. I didn’t want to come back too early again and start the whole process over and deal with it all season long. We’re trying to make sure this is not going to come back for the rest of the year and hopefully I can play injury-free for the rest of the season.”

* * *

No. 3: Irving wants to sweep Bucks in playoffs -- The Cleveland Cavaliers took down the Milwaukee Bucks 113-102 to complete a home-and-home sweep of the Central Division foe. Over those two games, Cavs point guard Kyrie Irving averaged 29.5 points, nine assists and 5.5 rebounds to help power the victories. After last night's win in Cleveland, Irving had praise for the Bucks ... and also hopes to see them again come playoff time (and send them packing, too). Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com has more: