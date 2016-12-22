Cavaliers, Warriors renew rivalry on Christmas Day

After an epic seven-game Finals series last June, the defending NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers and the 2015 champion Golden State Warriors will square off 189 days later on Christmas Day at 2:30 p.m. ET on ABC, one of five games televised by ABC and ESPN on Dec. 25.

As the two first-place teams prepare for their first meeting since the Cavaliers’ thrilling 93-89 victory in Game 7 on June 19 at Oracle Arena, here are seven memorable notes from The Finals 2016: