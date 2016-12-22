Acrobatic Zach LaVine taking his overall game to new heights

LaVine is the less heralded member of the trio. He wasn’t a high school sensation like Wiggins, whose accomplishments in his native Canada spread quickly in the United States. He didn’t carry his team to the NCAA title game like Towns did at Kentucky. He wasn’t the No. 1 overall pick – he was picked No. 13 overall in 2014 -- like both Towns (2015 Draft) and Wiggins (2014).

He went to UCLA, showed enough potential to land on NBA radar, yet he was picked after Dante Exum (No. 5 overall), Marcus Smart (No. 6) and Nik Stauskas (No. 8), players with the same combo-guard skills. At 6-foot-5 and 185 pounds, LaVine has big-guard size and a vertical leap that allows him to play even bigger near the rim.

But the Wolves were initially flummoxed about where to play him. They tried point guard, which didn’t produce great results. The ball-handling and visionary skills that are so paramount to that position needed work. He’s a natural two-guard, and the debate was settled once he began to sharpen his outside shooting.

“I’ve always been comfortable with shooting threes,” LaVine said. “I’ve been doing it since high school. I just needed to become more consistent with it, and the minutes I’m getting now has helped. As long as I’m open, I’ll shoot them.”

All of this means, of course, is that one day he might try to become the first to win the Slam Dunk Contest and the 3-Point Contest.

“I haven’t decided what I’m doing yet,” LaVine said with a laugh. “It’ll be last minute, just like last year. We’ll see where it goes from here.”

As far as returning for the Dunk Contest -- he has an open invitation, obviously -- LaVine said: “I’ve got to figure out if I have any dunks left.”

His duel with Aaron Gordon of the Magic in Toronto last season revived the event and made it a must-see event on TV and days and months later on the internet. The two young, athletic swingmen with springs and creativity pushed the boundaries of imagination, and each other that night. LaVine even admitted he ran out of ideas before the contest was over. Even today, 10 months later, people approach him about that contest, that’s how much of a tattoo it placed on fans.