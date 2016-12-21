One Team, Three Stats: Cleveland Cavaliers launch frequently and efficiently from downtown

After winning their first championship, you might have thought the Cleveland Cavaliers would cruise through the 2016-17 regular season. But after 26 games, the Cavs hold a two-game lead in the loss column atop the Eastern Conference and have already won the tiebreaker with the second-place Toronto Raptors.

And rather than take an extra conservative approach to their stars' minutes, the Cavs have played one of the league's shortest rotations, using only nine guys (with no back-up point guard) in close games. LeBron James has had a couple of days off (and the Cavs have played the fewest games in the league), but is averaging more minutes per game (37.3) than he did in either of the last two seasons. After Tuesday's overtime win in Milwaukee, James is up to 39.5 minutes per game in December, second most in the league.

Still, the Cavs' schedule has yet to get very grueling. They've played the fewest games in the league and 15 of their 26 have been at home. They're playing 34 of their first 35 games in Eastern Conference arenas and don't their first game in the Mountain or Pacific time zones until Jan. 8.

The Basics - Cleveland Cavaliers (20-6)

Pace: 98.5 (18th)

OffRtg: 111.4 (3rd)

DefRtg: 104.3 (16th)

NetRtg: +7.0 (5th)

Cavs links:Team stats | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups

The Cavs' game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET) is the second game of a home-and-home and the first of NBA TV's doubleheader.

Here are a few numbers to know about the Cavs so far ...

No. 1

The Cavs rank second in both 3-point percentage and attempts per game.

No team can match their combination of volume and efficiency from beyond the arc. Only 10 teams have shot 40 percent from 3-point range over a full season. Last season's Golden State Warriors shot 41.6 percent on 31.6 attempts per game and none of the other nine took more than 21.6 per game.

Cleveland is at 40.2 percent through Tuesday on 33.6 attempts per game. Both the Cavs (1,107) and Houston Rockets (1,196) are on pace to break last season's Warriors record of 1,077 made threes in a season.