Giannis Antetokounmpo isn't only young stud in Milwaukee

“He’s really improved his 3-point shooting,” Lue said of Parker. “When he first came in, I didn’t know he had this kind of motor. He has a lot of energy – his motor is great on both ends of the floor. And his first step is unbelievable. To be a 4 man, his first steps and catch-and-go’s are really difficult to guard.”

Parker looks to be in better shape this season and, finally, he’s fully healthy after the torn ACL knee injury he suffered in December 2014 as a rookie. As lonely as rehab got, as unguaranteed as the results would be, Parker admitted his spirits took a beating for a spell.

“There was no other choice but to think that way because I was on the bottom,” he said. “I wasn’t walking for a while. Couldn’t see myself jumping like the way I am now. It just took myself, it took my trainer, it took people around me to help me get motivated.

“I don’t think about it now. But I stay humble. It can end at any moment. I try to keep that in my mind.”

Opponents would be happy to keep Parker in front of them – and to avoid some of the pounding he appears to relish. Neither of the Duke products in the visitors’ dressing room Tuesday, Kyrie Irving and Mike Dunleavy, spent much time coping with Parker, so they sounded proud of the fellow (however brief) Blue Devil.

“We’re just now seeing him, the all-time healthy Jabari from the start to where we are now,” Irving said. “[With] him playing at an all-time level and getting those opportunities, and the confidence that J-Kidd puts in him, you give that to a young kid. … You understand you have to give him principles, you have to give him a huge length of rope for him to kind of explore every single night.”

Together, they give the Bucks a tandem around which to build. And build and build, with a decade or more of potential rapidly revealing itself.

“If you’re talking about offense, Jabari shoots the three now,” Kidd said. “He’s extended his range. I don’t think he gets a lot of recognition for the passing that he has. Giannis is blocking shots, doing some of the stuff that we all see on ESPN – running guys down. Media love that stuff.

“You’re going to have both of them that are very similar. Both can pass, both can play in the open court. They both understand the game as they learn. And they’re starting to learn how to play together.”

Said Antetokounmpo: “We worked a lot this summer together. Spent a lot of time together, me and Jabari. And this is our third year playing together. We still have a way to go, but I feel like game by game is going to be better and year by year is going to be even better.”

The affable Athenian made a gesture with his hands, like two links in a chain coming together.

“When both of us are like one,” Antetokounmpo said, “it’s going to be scary.”

