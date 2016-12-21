Los Angeles Lakers' Larry Nance Jr. out indefinitely with knee injury

NBA.com staff reports

Dec 21, 2016 8:19 PM ET

Larry Nance Jr. of the Lakers will be sidelined indefinitely after an MRI exam taken Wednesday in Miami determined the second-year forward suffered a bruised left knee the night before in a loss at Charlotte.

Further results were inconclusive because of swelling in the knee, the Lakers also announced. Nance is scheduled to be re-examined by a team physician Sunday in Los Angeles.

Nance is averaging 22.4 minutes a game off the bench.
 

