Los Angeles Lakers' Larry Nance Jr. out indefinitely with knee injury

Larry Nance Jr. of the Lakers will be sidelined indefinitely after an MRI exam taken Wednesday in Miami determined the second-year forward suffered a bruised left knee the night before in a loss at Charlotte.



Further results were inconclusive because of swelling in the knee, the Lakers also announced. Nance is scheduled to be re-examined by a team physician Sunday in Los Angeles.



Nance is averaging 22.4 minutes a game off the bench.

