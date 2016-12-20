Lame performance vs. Bulls makes three straight flops for Pistons

CHICAGO -- Take your pick, as far as the sound of a frustrated team hitting rock bottom: Andre Drummond’s exhale and sigh when asked about the Detroit Pistons’ sudden death spiral and, specifically, their shamefully lame performance against the Chicago Bulls Monday night at United Center.

Or coach Stan Van Gundy going trombone sound, a la Charlie Brown’s school teacher, on his team after the game.

“Oh team meeting, my a--,” Van Gundy said minutes after Chicago’s 113-82 laugher over their Central Division rivals. Detroit’s players had circled their wagons after a 25-point home loss to Indiana Saturday, which came 24 hours after a 14-point flop at Washington.

Now the swoon had reached three and, well, Van Gundy was no more impressed with whatever yammering went on than he had been beforehand.

“Like I said before, that stuff means nothin’. It’s what you do on the court. Talkin’s easy,” he said.

“Look, I have nothing to say. It was a disgusting performance. By all of us, me included. It was unprofessional, embarrassing, humiliating, whatever you want to say. It’s terrible.”