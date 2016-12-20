Basketball may be 125 years old, but game just keeps on growing up

It is the chirp-chirp-chirping of sneakers on a hardwood floor, the ching-a-ling of a rusty chain net on a cement schoolyard. It’s 7-foot-6 Yao Ming with his head high in the sky and the 5-foot-7 Spud Webb built so close to the ground.

It’s "Earl the Pearl", "Dean the Dream", "Clyde the Glide", "Chet the Jet" and "Wilt the Stilt". It’s the "Big O" and the "Big E", "Dr. J' and "Rudy T". It’s pump up and air out.

It’s Russell and Havlicek, West and Baylor, Bird and McHale, Jordan and Pippen, Shaq and Kobe, Durant and Westbrook, Garnett with Pierce and Allen, LeBron with D-Wade and Bosh, Tim with Manu and Tony. It’s Showtime and the Splash Brothers. It’s the memories of Auerbach’s cigar and Rodman’s bleach-blonde hair.

It’s set shots to jumpers, give-and-go to pick-and-roll. It’s a skyhook and a 360. It’s Kareem and Hakeem, the Wizard of Westwood and a 6-foot-9 point guard named Magic.

It’s basketball. It’s 125 years old this week and it’s come a long way, baby.

It was Dec. 21, 1891 when Dr. James Naismith posted his original 13 rules the wall of the YMCA Training School at Sherman and State streets in Springfield, Mass., and he had no earthly idea what he was starting.

Ian Naismith, grandson of James Naismith, holds the two original documents outlining the rules of basketball.

What Naismith was looking to do -- under the specific orders of Dr. Luther Halsey Gulick, head of the physical education department -- was come up with an indoor diversion, a game to lighten the doldrums of the winter months for the athletes that were accustomed to the more rough-and-tumble pursuits of rugby and football.

The rules were written in about one hour, and the peach baskets -- used when building maintenance men could not find the boxes Naismith had requested -- were hung from the lower balcony in the gym, which just happened to be 10 feet off the floor.

They played that day with nine men on a side, and the first -- and only -- basket scored was by a student named William Chase on a deep, 25-foot bomb, proving that even back then there was a place in the game for Stephen Curry.

Just look where it’s gone since then -- from Rochester and Ft. Wayne and Syracuse to and Boston and Philly and L.A. to Spain and Argentina and Lithuania and Nigeria and Beijing. From New York to New Zealand.

It’s the glitz that began with the shimmy-shaking of the Laker Girls to the celebrity-crammed weekend of glamor-filled excess that is NBA All-Star Weekend, where 5-foot-9 Nate Robinson leaps over 6-foot-11 Dwight Howard, who is wearing a Superman cape.

It’s Philly vs. Boston, Lakers vs. Celtics. It’s Go Spurs Go! and Beat L.A.! It’s Rip City and the Grind House. It’s Warrrrrr-iorrrrrs! and DEE-troit BAAAAAAsketball! It’s taking your talents to South Beach and coming back home to win for Cleveland. It’s 1-on-1 and crossover dribbles, Euro-steps and triple-doubles. It’s the stripped-down basic of shirts vs. skins and the kaleidoscope dazzle of Craig Sager’s wardrobe. It’s L’il Penny and the Big Fundamental.

A Canadian by birth who had grown up in rural Ontario, what Naismith gave us was the quintessential American game that reflects both our frenzied lifestyle and desire for improvisation.

It’s a big man’s game for those named Chamberlain and O’Neal and Gobert and it’s a little man’s game for those named Cousy and Murphy and Bogues. Truth is, it’s Everyman’s game all around the world.

It’s a sport that’s been a siren’s call to impoverished kids in the rotting cores of big cities and a way of life for Midwestern farm boys who learn to square up perfectly for jumpers with the entire small town looking on.

It is 10 men in motion, but each keeping time to his own beat. Baseball is a tinkling song on a piano and football is overbearing banging on the kettle drums.

But the game of Naismith hops and skips and jumps like hot jazz. It is the late Marvin Gaye styling the most soulful rendition of the national anthem before the1983 All-Star Game at The Forum in L.A. and then some of the best that ever played taking the ball into their hands and stretching those sweet notes to the very limit.

“Every time you go out there, whether it’s in an NBA arena in front of thousands of fans or in an empty gym all by yourself, it’s a blank piece of the canvas,” the immortal Julius “Dr. J” Erving once said. “The beauty is that the rules are very basic and very few and the only real constraints are your own. Whether it’s bland or it’s colorful is up to the individual. That’s what makes the game special. You can dare to be great.”

It’s the pioneers simply-named George Mikan and Paul Arizin and Bobby Wanzer and Slater Martin. It’s pop culture icons known as "Air Jordan", the "Human Highlight Film", "The Human Eraser", "Zeke from Cabin Creek", the "Greek Freak", "Downtown Freddie Brown", "Shaq Fu", "Jellybean", "Black Mamba", "The Mailman", "The Beard", "The Answer", "Manimal" and "Sir Charles".