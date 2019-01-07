NBA All-Star 2019 Schedule of Events

Below is a schedule of events for NBA All-Star 2019 in Charlotte, NC.
Friday, Feb. 15
All times Eastern (ET)
11:00 a.m. | Mtn Dew Ice Rising Stars Practice | NBA TV
5 p.m. | Hall of Fame Announcement | NBA TV
7 p.m. | NBA All-Star Celebrity Game presented by Ruffles | ESPN
9 p.m. | Mtn Dew Ice Rising Stars | TNT
Saturday, Feb. 16
All times Eastern (ET)
9:30 a.m. | NBA All-Star Media Day | NBA TV
12 p.m. | NBA All-Star Practice | NBA TV
7 p.m. | Commissioner Adam Silver media availability | NBA TV
8 p.m. | State Farm All-Star Saturday Night | TNT
- Taco Bell Skills Challenge (first event)
- Three-Point Contest (second event)
- Slam Dunk (third event)
Sunday, Feb. 17
All times Eastern (ET)
3 p.m. | NBA Legends Brunch | NBA TV coverage begins at 3 ET
8 p.m. | 68th NBA All-Star Game | TNT coverage begins at 7 ET