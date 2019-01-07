NBA All-Star 2019 Schedule of Events

Below is a schedule of events for NBA All-Star 2019 in Charlotte, NC.

Friday, Feb. 15

All times Eastern (ET)



11:00 a.m. | Mtn Dew Ice Rising Stars Practice | NBA TV

5 p.m. | Hall of Fame Announcement | NBA TV

7 p.m. | NBA All-Star Celebrity Game presented by Ruffles | ESPN

9 p.m. | Mtn Dew Ice Rising Stars | TNT



Saturday, Feb. 16

All times Eastern (ET)



9:30 a.m. | NBA All-Star Media Day | NBA TV

12​​​ p.m. | NBA All-Star Practice | NBA TV

7 p.m. | Commissioner Adam Silver media availability | NBA TV

8 p.m. | State Farm All-Star Saturday Night | TNT



- Taco Bell Skills Challenge (first event)

- Three-Point Contest (second event)

- Slam Dunk (third event)



Sunday, Feb. 17

All times Eastern (ET)



3 p.m. | NBA Legends Brunch | NBA TV coverage begins at 3 ET

8 p.m. | 68th NBA All-Star Game | TNT coverage begins at 7 ET