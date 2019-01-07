NBA All-Star 2019
NBA All-Star 2019 Schedule of Events

Feb. 15-17 | Charlotte, NC

Jan 7, 2019 9:55 AM ET

Below is a schedule of events for NBA All-Star 2019 in Charlotte, NC.

Friday, Feb. 15

All times Eastern (ET)

11:00 a.m. | Mtn Dew Ice Rising Stars Practice | NBA TV
5 p.m. | Hall of Fame Announcement | NBA TV
7 p.m. | NBA All-Star Celebrity Game presented by Ruffles | ESPN
9 p.m. | Mtn Dew Ice Rising Stars | TNT
 

Saturday, Feb. 16

All times Eastern (ET)

9:30 a.m. | NBA All-Star Media Day | NBA TV
12​​​ p.m. | NBA All-Star Practice | NBA TV
7 p.m. | Commissioner Adam Silver media availability | NBA TV
8 p.m. State Farm All-Star Saturday Night | TNT

Taco Bell Skills Challenge (first event)
Three-Point Contest (second event)
Slam Dunk (third event)
 

Sunday, Feb. 17

All times Eastern (ET)

3 p.m. | NBA Legends Brunch | NBA TV coverage begins at 3 ET
8 p.m. 68th NBA All-Star Game | TNT coverage begins at 7 ET

