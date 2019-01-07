NBA All-Star 2019
NBA All-Star 2019

2019 Mtn Dew Ice Rising Stars

Official Event Page

Jan 7, 2019 9:28 AM ET

 

Sacramento's Bogdan Bogdanovic earned 2018 MVP honors for Team World.

What: Mtn Dew Ice Rising Stars
When: Friday, Feb. 15 | 9 p.m. ET
Where: Spectrum Center
TV: TNT
Participants: TBD

This page will be updated soon with more information, including participants for the Mtn Dew Ice Rising Stars. Please check back.

