NBA All-Star 2018 Schedule of Events

Below is a schedule of events for NBA All-Star 2018 in Los Angeles, CA.
Friday, Feb. 16
All times Eastern (ET)
12:30 p.m. | Mtn Dew Kickstart Rising Stars Practice | NBA TV
7 p.m. | NBA All-Star Celebrity Game presented by Ruffles | ESPN
9 p.m. | Mtn Dew Kickstart Rising Stars | TNT
Saturday, Feb. 17
All times Eastern (ET)
1 p.m. | Hall of Fame Announcement | NBA TV
2 p.m. | NBA All-Star Practice & Media Day | NBA TV
7 p.m. | Commissioner Adam Silver media availability | NBA TV
8 p.m. | State Farm All-Star Saturday Night | TNT
- Taco Bell Skills Challenge (first event)
- JBL Three-Point Contest (second event)
- Verizon Slam Dunk (third event)
Sunday, Feb. 18
All times Eastern (ET)
1 p.m. | NBA Legends Brunch | NBA TV coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET
4:30 p.m. | NBA G League International Challenge presented by Kumho Tire | NBA TV
8 p.m. | 67th NBA All-Star Game | TNT coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET