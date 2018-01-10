NBA All-Star 2018
NBA All-Star 2018

NBA All-Star 2018 Schedule of Events

Feb. 16-18 | Los Angeles, CA

Jan 10, 2018 1:16 PM ET

Below is a schedule of events for NBA All-Star 2018 in Los Angeles, CA.

Friday, Feb. 16

All times Eastern (ET)

12:30 p.m. | Mtn Dew Kickstart Rising Stars Practice | NBA TV
7 p.m. | NBA All-Star Celebrity Game presented by Ruffles | ESPN
9 p.m. | Mtn Dew Kickstart Rising Stars | TNT

Saturday, Feb. 17

All times Eastern (ET)

1 p.m. | Hall of Fame Announcement | NBA TV
2 p.m. | NBA All-Star Practice & Media Day | NBA TV
7 p.m. | Commissioner Adam Silver media availability | NBA TV
8 p.m. State Farm All-Star Saturday Night | TNT

Taco Bell Skills Challenge (first event)
JBL Three-Point Contest (second event)
Verizon Slam Dunk (third event)

Sunday, Feb. 18

All times Eastern (ET)

1 p.m. | NBA Legends Brunch | NBA TV coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET
4:30 p.m. | NBA G League International Challenge presented by Kumho Tire | NBA TV
8 p.m. 67th NBA All-Star Game | TNT coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.