NBA All-Star 2018 Schedule of Events

Below is a schedule of events for NBA All-Star 2018 in Los Angeles, CA.

Friday, Feb. 16

All times Eastern (ET)



12:30 p.m. | Mtn Dew Kickstart Rising Stars Practice | NBA TV

7 p.m. | NBA All-Star Celebrity Game presented by Ruffles | ESPN

9 p.m. | Mtn Dew Kickstart Rising Stars | TNT

Saturday, Feb. 17

1 p.m. | Hall of Fame Announcement | NBA TV

2 p.m. | NBA All-Star Practice & Media Day | NBA TV

7 p.m. | Commissioner Adam Silver media availability | NBA TV

8 p.m. | State Farm All-Star Saturday Night | TNT



- Taco Bell Skills Challenge (first event)

- JBL Three-Point Contest (second event)

- Verizon Slam Dunk (third event)

Sunday, Feb. 18

1 p.m. | NBA Legends Brunch | NBA TV coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. | NBA G League International Challenge presented by Kumho Tire | NBA TV

8 p.m. | 67th NBA All-Star Game | TNT coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET