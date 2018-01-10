2018 Verizon Slam Dunk

NBA All-Star 2018
Jan 10, 2018 1:18 PM ET

4:23

Glenn Robinson III won the Verizon Slam Dunk Contest.

What: Verizon Slam Dunk
When: Saturday, Feb. 16 | 8 p.m. ET  (3rd Event)
TV: TNT 
Where: STAPLES Center
Participants: TBD

This page will be updated soon with more information, including participants for the Verizon Slam Dunk. Please check back.

