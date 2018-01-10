NBA All-Star 2018
Anthony Davis was named MVP as the West defeated the East 192-182 at the 2017 NBA All-Star Game.

What: 67th NBA All-Star Game
When: Sunday, Feb. 17 | 8:20 p.m. ET
TV: TNT, coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET 
Where: STAPLES Center
Participants: TBD

Under a new All-Star Game format that replaces the traditional matchup between the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference, the team rosters will be chosen by two captains from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves.  The captains will be the All-Star starter from each conference who receives the most fan votes in his conference.

TNT will reveal the All-Star Game starters, including the two captains, on Thursday, Jan. 18 during TNT NBA Tip-Off presented by Autotrader at 6 p.m. ET, featuring Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith.  The network will announce the reserves, as selected by NBA head coaches, on Tuesday, Jan. 23 during TNT NBA Tip-Off at 7 p.m. ET.  The team rosters will be revealed on Thursday, Jan. 25 during a special one-hour edition of TNT NBA Tip-Off at 7 p.m. ET.

