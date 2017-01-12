NBA All-Star 2017
2017 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night

Jan 12, 2017 9:03 AM ET

3:15

2016: A memorable State Farm All-Star Saturday Night was capped off with an epic dunking duel between Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon.

What: State Farm All-Star Saturday Night
When: Saturday, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m. ET
Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome
TV: TNT
Participants: TBD
More: NBA All-Star 2017 complete coverage

The basketball world will descend on New Orleans for State Farm All-Star Saturday night featuring three different events showcasing the NBA's best and brightest stars.

Please see the three individual event pages for complete competition rules and 2017 participants.
 

Taco Bell Skills Challenge (first event)

• Event Page 
• 2017 Particpants: TBD
 

Three-Point Contest (second event)

• Event Page 
• 2017 Particpants: TBD
 

Verizon Slam Dunk (third event)

• Event Page 
• 2017 Particpants: TBD

 

 

