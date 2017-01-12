2017 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night

What: State Farm All-Star Saturday Night
When: Saturday, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m. ET
Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome
TV: TNT
Participants: TBD
The basketball world will descend on New Orleans for State Farm All-Star Saturday night featuring three different events showcasing the NBA's best and brightest stars.
Please see the three individual event pages for complete competition rules and 2017 participants.
Taco Bell Skills Challenge (first event)
• Event Page
• 2017 Particpants: TBD
Three-Point Contest (second event)
• Event Page
• 2017 Particpants: TBD
Verizon Slam Dunk (third event)
• Event Page
• 2017 Particpants: TBD