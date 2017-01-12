What: 66th NBA All-Star Game

When: Sunday, Feb. 19, at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Smoothie King Center

TV: TNT coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET

Particpants: Starters will be announced on Jan. 19. Reserves on Jan. 26.

The stars are headed to the Big Easy this year as New Orleans will host the 66th NBA All-Star Game -- this will be the third time that the New Orleans has hosted All-Star Weekend.

A midseason showcase for the NBA, the 2017 All-Star Game will feature 24 of the league's brightest stars. The five starters for the Eastern and Western Conference's teams will be selected by a combination of voting from fans, players and basketball media; the All-Star reserves will be named by the coaches.

