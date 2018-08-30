30 Teams in 30 Days schedule

What offseason? That's a question many fans ask as the flurry of trades, free agent news and player movement seems to never stop during the summer. Since the Warriors claimed their third title in four years back on June 8, NBA teams have undergone a massive number of changes in preparation for the season ahead.

With the opening of training camps just around the corner, NBA.com's Shaun Powell will evaluate the state of each franchise as it sits today -- from the team with the worst regular-season record in 2017-18 to the team with the best regular-season record -- as we look at 30 teams in 30 days.

Sept. 1: Phoenix Suns

Sept. 2: Memphis Grizzlies

Sept. 3: Dallas Mavericks

Sept. 4: Atlanta Hawks

Sept. 5: Orlando Magic

Sept. 6: Sacramento Kings

Sept. 7: Chicago Bulls

Sept. 8: Brooklyn Nets

Sept. 9: New York Knicks

Sept. 10: Los Angeles Lakers

Sept. 11: Charlotte Hornets

Sept. 12: Detroit Pistons

Sept. 13: LA Clippers

Sept. 14: Washington Wizards

Sept. 15: Milwaukee Bucks

Sept. 16: Miami Heat

Sept. 17: Denver Nuggets

Sept. 18: Minnesota Timberwolves

Sept. 19: San Antonio Spurs

Sept. 20: Indiana Pacers

Sept. 21: New Orleans Pelicans

Sept. 22: Utah Jazz

Sept. 23: Oklahoma City Thunder

Sept. 24: Portland Trail Blazers

Sept. 25: Cleveland Cavaliers

Sept. 26: Philadelphia 76ers

Sept. 27: Boston Celtics

Sept. 28: Golden State Warriors

Sept. 29: Toronto Raptors

Sept. 30: Houston Rockets

