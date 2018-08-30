30 Teams in 30 Days schedule

What offseason? That's a question many fans ask as the flurry of trades, free agent news and player movement seems to never stop during the summer. Since the Warriors claimed their third title in four years back on June 8, NBA teams have undergone a massive number of changes in preparation for the season ahead.
With the opening of training camps just around the corner, NBA.com's Shaun Powell will evaluate the state of each franchise as it sits today -- from the team with the worst regular-season record in 2017-18 to the team with the best regular-season record -- as we look at 30 teams in 30 days.
Sept. 1: Phoenix Suns
Sept. 2: Memphis Grizzlies
Sept. 3: Dallas Mavericks
Sept. 4: Atlanta Hawks
Sept. 5: Orlando Magic
Sept. 6: Sacramento Kings
Sept. 7: Chicago Bulls
Sept. 8: Brooklyn Nets
Sept. 9: New York Knicks
Sept. 10: Los Angeles Lakers
Sept. 11: Charlotte Hornets
Sept. 12: Detroit Pistons
Sept. 13: LA Clippers
Sept. 14: Washington Wizards
Sept. 15: Milwaukee Bucks
Sept. 16: Miami Heat
Sept. 17: Denver Nuggets
Sept. 18: Minnesota Timberwolves
Sept. 19: San Antonio Spurs
Sept. 20: Indiana Pacers
Sept. 21: New Orleans Pelicans
Sept. 22: Utah Jazz
Sept. 23: Oklahoma City Thunder
Sept. 24: Portland Trail Blazers
Sept. 25: Cleveland Cavaliers
Sept. 26: Philadelphia 76ers
Sept. 27: Boston Celtics
Sept. 28: Golden State Warriors
Sept. 29: Toronto Raptors
Sept. 30: Houston Rockets