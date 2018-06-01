NBA Finals, Game 1: The Wrap

Game 1 Final Score: Warriors 124, Cavaliers 114 OT | Golden State leads series 1-0 | Series Hub
The Lede: The Warriors escaped in an overtime thriller over the Cavaliers, who let one get away with a bizarre possession at the end of regulation in Game 1.
Game 1 Coverage: Warriors 124, Cavaliers 114 OT
• Video Recap: Warriors 124, Cavaliers 114
• Game 1 Recap & Box Score
• Video box score | Shotcharts
Analysis
• Powell: LeBron's greatness overshadowed by 36 wild seconds
• Schuhmann: Key stat to know from Game 1
• Hang Time Podcast: Cavs let Game 1 slip away
• NBA.com/Stats: Inside Game 1 Box Score
NBA TV
• Joe Borgia on late blocking foul called on LeBron
• Shaun Livingston joins set after game
• Can Cavs recover from brutal loss?
Top Plays & Highlights
• Ultimate Playoffs Highlight: Warriors win classic
• Turning Point: Smith's crucial gaffe
• LeBron drops playoff-career high 51 points
Postgame News Conferences
• LeBron on late foul, Smith's miscue
• Smith claims he knew score was tied
• Green: 'You have to what the score is'