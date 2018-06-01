2018 NBA Finals
2018 NBA Finals

NBA Finals, Game 1: The Wrap

Complete coverage of Game 1 from NBA.com

Jun 1, 2018 3:58 AM ET

 

LeBron James' 51 points weren't enough as Golden State survived in overtime with a 124-114 win over Cleveland.

Game 1 Final Score: Warriors 124, Cavaliers 114 OT | Golden State leads series 1-0 | Series Hub

The Lede: The Warriors escaped in an overtime thriller over the Cavaliers, who let one get away with a bizarre possession at the end of regulation in Game 1.

Game 1 Coverage: Warriors 124, Cavaliers 114 OT

Video Recap: Warriors 124, Cavaliers 114
Game 1 Recap & Box Score
• Video box score | Shotcharts

Analysis

Powell: LeBron's greatness overshadowed by 36 wild seconds
Schuhmann: Key stat to know from Game 1
Hang Time Podcast: Cavs let Game 1 slip away
NBA.com/Stats: Inside Game 1 Box Score

NBA TV

Joe Borgia on late blocking foul called on LeBron
Shaun Livingston joins set after game
• Can Cavs recover from brutal loss?

Top Plays & Highlights

Ultimate Playoffs Highlight: Warriors win classic
Turning Point: Smith's crucial gaffe
LeBron drops playoff-career high 51 points

Postgame News Conferences

LeBron on late foul, Smith's miscue
Smith claims he knew score was tied
Green: 'You have to what the score is'

Copyright © 2018 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.