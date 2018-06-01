NBA Finals, Game 1: The Wrap

Game 1 Final Score: Warriors 124, Cavaliers 114 OT | Golden State leads series 1-0 | Series Hub

The Lede: The Warriors escaped in an overtime thriller over the Cavaliers, who let one get away with a bizarre possession at the end of regulation in Game 1.

Game 1 Coverage: Warriors 124, Cavaliers 114 OT

• Video Recap: Warriors 124, Cavaliers 114

• Game 1 Recap & Box Score

• Video box score | Shotcharts

Analysis

• Powell: LeBron's greatness overshadowed by 36 wild seconds

• Schuhmann: Key stat to know from Game 1

• Hang Time Podcast: Cavs let Game 1 slip away

• NBA.com/Stats: Inside Game 1 Box Score

NBA TV

• Joe Borgia on late blocking foul called on LeBron

• Shaun Livingston joins set after game

• Can Cavs recover from brutal loss?

Top Plays & Highlights

• Ultimate Playoffs Highlight: Warriors win classic

• Turning Point: Smith's crucial gaffe

• LeBron drops playoff-career high 51 points

Postgame News Conferences

• LeBron on late foul, Smith's miscue

• Smith claims he knew score was tied

• Green: 'You have to what the score is'