2017 NBA Draft Trade Tracker

Keep track of all the trades that happen before, during and immediately after the 2017 NBA Draft.
* * *
Hornets land Howard from Hawks
Charlotte Hornets get:
> Dwight Howard
> No. 31 pick in 2017 Draft
Atlanta Hawks get:
> Marco Belinelli
> Miles Plumlee
> No. 41 pick in 2017 Draft
Hornets release | Hawks release | Read more
* * *
Celtics trade No. 1 pick to Sixers
Boston Celtics get:
> No. 3 pick in 2017 Draft
> Future first round pick in either 2018 or 2019 Draft
Philadelphia 76ers get:
> No. 1 pick in 2017 Draft