2017 NBA Draft

2017 NBA Draft Trade Tracker

NBA.com Staff

Jun 21, 2017 11:30 AM ET

Keep track of all the trades that happen before, during and immediately after the 2017 NBA Draft.

Hornets land Howard from Hawks

Charlotte Hornets get:

> Dwight Howard 
> No. 31 pick in 2017 Draft

Atlanta Hawks get:

> Marco Belinelli 
> Miles Plumlee 
> No. 41 pick in 2017 Draft

Hornets release | Hawks release | Read more

Celtics trade No. 1 pick to Sixers

Boston Celtics get:

> No. 3 pick in 2017 Draft
> Future first round pick in either 2018 or 2019 Draft

Philadelphia 76ers get:

> No. 1 pick in 2017 Draft

Celtics release | 76ers release | Read more

