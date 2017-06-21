2017 NBA Draft Trade Tracker

Keep track of all the trades that happen before, during and immediately after the 2017 NBA Draft.

* * *

Hornets land Howard from Hawks

Charlotte Hornets get:

> Dwight Howard

> No. 31 pick in 2017 Draft

Atlanta Hawks get:

> Marco Belinelli

> Miles Plumlee

> No. 41 pick in 2017 Draft

Hornets release | Hawks release | Read more

* * *

Celtics trade No. 1 pick to Sixers

Boston Celtics get:

> No. 3 pick in 2017 Draft

> Future first round pick in either 2018 or 2019 Draft

Philadelphia 76ers get:

> No. 1 pick in 2017 Draft

Celtics release | 76ers release | Read more