First-ever NBA Awards on TNT to include six fan-voted awards as part of June 26 show

The first-ever NBA Awards on TNT – airing Monday, June 26 (9 p.m. ET), live from Basketball City in New York – will include six new award categories to be presented during this year’s inaugural show, all determined exclusively by fan voting across NBA.com, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. New NBA fan-voted awards will include:
- Dunk of the Year
- Best Style
- Block of the Year
- Assist of the Year
- Game Winner of the Year
- Top Performance of the Year
Fan-voted awards – with voting now live via www.nba.com/nbaawards, along with social media platforms – will be presented in addition to all of the NBA’s traditional end-of-season awards, including Kia NBA Most Valuable Player, Kia NBA Rookie of the Year, Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Kia NBA Sixth Man Award, NBA Coach of the Year, NBA Basketball Executive of the Year, NBA Sportsmanship Award, Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award, NBA All-Rookie Team, NBA All-Defensive Team and the Seasonlong NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente.
Grammy Award-winning, platinum-selling recording artist and multi-faceted entertainer Drake will host theNBA Awards on TNT.
Fans can vote on social media by posting #AwardName and First / Last Name of their winner (i.e. #DunkOfTheYear Larry Nance).
Finalists for the fan-voted categories include:
#DunkOfTheYear
- Los Angeles Lakers’ Larry Nance, Jr. vs. Brooklyn
- Minnesota’s Zach LaVine vs. Phoenix
- Oklahoma City’s Victor Oladipo vs. Atlanta
#BestStyle
- Cleveland’s Iman Shumpert
- Chicago’s Dwyane Wade
- Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook
#BlockOfTheYear
- San Antonio’s Kawhi Leonard vs. Houston
- New York’s Kristaps Porzingis vs. Brooklyn
- Miami’s Hassan Whiteside vs. Toronto
#GameWinnerOfTheYear
- Cleveland’s Kyrie Irving vs. Golden State
- Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook vs. Denver
- Phoenix’s TylerUlis vs. Boston
#TopPerformanceOfTheYear
- Phoenix’s Devin Booker 70-point game vs. Boston
- Houston’s James Harden nets 53-16-17 triple double vs. New York
- Golden State’s KlayThompson scores 60 in three quarters vs. Indiana
- Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook with most points in a triple double, 57-13-11, vs. Orlando
#AssistOfTheYear
- Golden State’s Draymond Green to StephenCurry to Kevin Durant
- Denver’s Nikola Jokic with no-look pass
- LA Clippers’ Chris Paul with wraparound pas
The NBA Awards on TNT, created by Turner Sports and the NBA, is produced by dick clark productions.