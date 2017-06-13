NBA Finals, Game 5: The Wrap

Game 5 Final Score: Warriors 129, Cavaliers 120 | Warriors win series 4-1 | Series Hub

The Lede: The Golden State Warriors became 2016-17 NBA champions after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-120 on Monday night, finishing the series 4-1. Kevin Durant, who won his first NBA title, was named the 2017 Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP after averaging 35.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. Durant scored 39 points in the clincher. For the Cavaliers, LeBron James dropped 41 points in Game 5 and became the first player in NBA history to average a triple-double in The Finals.

