NBA Finals, Game 3: The Wrap

Game 3 Final Score: Warriors 118, Cavaliers 113 | Warriors lead series 3-0 | Series Hub

The Lede: Looking to defend home court, Cleveland came up short as Golden State used a late 11-0 run to win Game 3 on Wednesday night. Kevin Durant hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 45.3 seconds left and the Warriors took control, building a 3-0 series lead and remaining unbeaten in the postseason at 15-0.

