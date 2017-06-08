2017 NBA Finals
2017 NBA Finals

NBA Finals, Game 3: The Wrap

Complete coverage of Game 3 from NBA.com

Jun 8, 2017 3:15 AM ET

3:45

Kevin Durant's 33 points and go-ahead jumper fuels a thrilling 118-113 victory over the Cavaliers in Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals.

Game 3 Final Score: Warriors 118, Cavaliers 113 | Warriors lead series 3-0 | Series Hub

The Lede: Looking to defend home court, Cleveland came up short as Golden State used a late 11-0 run to win Game 3 on Wednesday night. Kevin Durant hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 45.3 seconds left and the Warriors took control, building a 3-0 series lead and remaining unbeaten in the postseason at 15-0.

Game 3 Coverage: Warriors 118, Cavaliers 113

Video Recap: Warriors 118, Cavaliers 113
• Game 2 Recap & Box Score 
• Video Box Score

Analysis

Powell: Durant, Warriors in position for perfect postseason
Smith: 24 Second Thoughts on Game 3
Schuhmann: Key stat to know from Game 3
• Whitaker: Right & Wrong in Game 3
J.R. Smith's Twitter account after game: 'Cavs in 7' 
Hang Time Podcast: Cavs let Game 3 slip away

NBA TV

Did fatigue ruin Cavs' chances?
Joe Borgia on whether or not Curry 'carried'

Top Plays & Highlights

Top 5 Plays from Game 3
Warriors close out Game 3 on 11-0 run
 Kevin Durant's Game 3 performance
• Stephen Curry's Game 3 performance
• LeBron James' Game 3 performance
Kyrie Irving's Game 3 performance
Klay Thompson's Game 3 performance
• Play of the Day | Dunk of the Night| Assist of the Night | Block of the Night | Steal of the Night | Move of the Night | Handle of the Night

Postgame News Conferences

• Golden State Warriors
• Cleveland Cavaliers 
• Tristan Thompson from locker room
• Kyle Korver from locker room
Kevin Durant walk-off 

Looking Ahead

Will Warriors have greatest season ever if they win Game 4?

