2017 NBA Finals
2017 NBA Finals

Game 1: The Wrap

Complete coverage of Game 1 from NBA.com

Jun 2, 2017 3:19 AM ET

Game 1 Final Score: Warriors 113, Cavs 91 | Warriors lead series 1-0 | Series Hub

The Lede: Kevin Durant finished with 38 points, eight rebounds and eight assists to lead Golden State past LeBron James and the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers, 113-91 on Thursday night in Game 1.

Game 1 Coverage: Warriors 113, Cavaliers 91

• Video Recap: Warriors 113, Cavaliers 91 
• Game 1 Recap & Box Score 
• Video Box Score 

Analysis

 Powell: With Durant dominating, Warriors appear invincible 
• Smith: 24 Second Thoughts 
• Schuhmann: Game 1 stats analysis 
• Howard-Cooper: Right & Wrong  

NBA TV: GameTime

• Durant, Warriors impose will in series opener 
• Draymond Green joins set to discuss Warriors' rout 
• Film Room: Iguodala's buzzer-beating 3-pointer

Top Plays

• Nightly Notable: Kevin Durant 
• Game 1: Top 5 Plays | Fast Break 
• Dunk of the Night | Assist of the Night Play of the Day

Postgame News Conferences

• Cleveland Cavaliers 
• Golden State Warriors

Looking Ahead

• Game 2 Preview

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.