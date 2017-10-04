2017-18 Season Preview: Washington Wizards

Continuity is a strength in today’s NBA, especially for the playoff elite on both side of the conference divide. That's true for the reigning-champion Golden State Warriors, Eastern Conference-kingpin Cleveland Cavaliers and any other team that returns its core group of stars. That said, John Wall, Bradley Beal, Otto Porter Jr. and the Washington Wizards belong in that elite group this season and for the foreseeable future. And that also means the Wizards head into this season as the favorites to repeat as the top dog in a division (and really a conference) where there has been plenty of change since last season.

The Wizards’ first order of offseason business was making sure that Porter, one of the prizes in a deep free agent market, returned. The Wizards didn’t waste any tine matching Brooklyn’s max offer sheet, ensuring that their starting five remained intact ... Veteran Jodie Meeks, who seems to be everybody’s journeyman shooter to chase in the offseason, has also been added to a group ... Former Hawks forward Mike Scott is another new face who could factor into the frontcourt rotation as a capable scorer off the bench ... Role player Tim Frazier was added in the offseason to help solidify their point guard depth after other options struggled to do so the past two seasons ... Wall made the biggest splash by signing a four-year, $170 million contract extension. The commitment Wall has made to lifting the franchise back into the thick of the race for the top spot in the Eastern Conference, a push that ended in a Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics in the conference semifinals last season, was reciprocated by the organization.

THREE POINTS

1. If confidence alone could carry a team deep into the playoffs every year, the Wizards and not the Cavaliers or Celtics, might be the team making repeated trips to the conference finals in the coming years. No two players are more convinced of their ability to rise to the magnitude of the moment like Wall and Beal. The truth is, they are among the handful of guys with a legitimate claim to the title as the “best backcourt” in the league. But what they boast in confidence has to be backed up with results. And they’ve yet to reach the conference finals.

2. Ian Mahinmi was supposed to bring an added edge to the Wizards big-man group last season but an injury derailed those plans. He was limited to just 31 regular season games and only saw action in five of the Wizards’ playoff games. Healthy and rejuvenated, the Wizards need whatever he can bring this season if they are going to challenge Cleveland and Boston.

3. Kelly Oubre showed in the conference semifinals that he’s willing and ready to push it to the limit in the heat of competition. Just ask Kelly Olynyk. But the Wizards appreciate that they have a young player unafraid of going there. They certainly need him to keep his emotions in check. But he’s developed into something of a defensive stopper and a competitor capable of rolling with Wall, Beal and Markieff Morris when things get sticky.