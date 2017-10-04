2017-18 Season Preview: Washington Wizards

Continuity is a strength in today’s NBA, especially for the playoff elite on both side of the conference divide. That's true for the reigning-champion Golden State Warriors, Eastern Conference-kingpin Cleveland Cavaliers and any other team that returns its core group of stars. That said, John Wall, Bradley Beal, Otto Porter Jr. and the Washington Wizards belong in that elite group this season and for the foreseeable future. And that also means the Wizards head into this season as the favorites to repeat as the top dog in a division (and really a conference) where there has been plenty of change since last season.
The Wizards’ first order of offseason business was making sure that Porter, one of the prizes in a deep free agent market, returned. The Wizards didn’t waste any tine matching Brooklyn’s max offer sheet, ensuring that their starting five remained intact ... Veteran Jodie Meeks, who seems to be everybody’s journeyman shooter to chase in the offseason, has also been added to a group ... Former Hawks forward Mike Scott is another new face who could factor into the frontcourt rotation as a capable scorer off the bench ... Role player Tim Frazier was added in the offseason to help solidify their point guard depth after other options struggled to do so the past two seasons ... Wall made the biggest splash by signing a four-year, $170 million contract extension. The commitment Wall has made to lifting the franchise back into the thick of the race for the top spot in the Eastern Conference, a push that ended in a Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics in the conference semifinals last season, was reciprocated by the organization.
THREE POINTS
1. If confidence alone could carry a team deep into the playoffs every year, the Wizards and not the Cavaliers or Celtics, might be the team making repeated trips to the conference finals in the coming years. No two players are more convinced of their ability to rise to the magnitude of the moment like Wall and Beal. The truth is, they are among the handful of guys with a legitimate claim to the title as the “best backcourt” in the league. But what they boast in confidence has to be backed up with results. And they’ve yet to reach the conference finals.
2. Ian Mahinmi was supposed to bring an added edge to the Wizards big-man group last season but an injury derailed those plans. He was limited to just 31 regular season games and only saw action in five of the Wizards’ playoff games. Healthy and rejuvenated, the Wizards need whatever he can bring this season if they are going to challenge Cleveland and Boston.
3. Kelly Oubre showed in the conference semifinals that he’s willing and ready to push it to the limit in the heat of competition. Just ask Kelly Olynyk. But the Wizards appreciate that they have a young player unafraid of going there. They certainly need him to keep his emotions in check. But he’s developed into something of a defensive stopper and a competitor capable of rolling with Wall, Beal and Markieff Morris when things get sticky.
MAN ON THE SPOT
Marcin Gortat is a warrior; no one questions the mettle of the "Polish Hammer." But at 33 and after years of battling the league’s biggest men around the basket on both ends of the floor, he’s in the strange position of having to prove that he’s the right guy for the job to keep up with a crew that wants to push the pace more. Gortat is still a double-double machine but he was outplayed by Al Horford in the conference semifinals, exposed on the big stage as maybe having lost a half step or two. While the Wizards don’t have anyone on the roster ready to take his starting job, Gortat is still under pressure to make sure Brooks remains confident in his veteran big man’s ability to remain effective. Because it’s clear that years of pounding are starting to take a toll on a player who has for years answered the bell without fail.
STARTING FIVE
John Wall| 23.1 ppl | 4.2 rpg | 10.7 apg
He’s clearly one of the top players in the league at any position.
Bradley Beal | 23.1 ppg | 3.1 rpg | 3.5 apg
The only thing left for Beal is finally realize his All-Star potential and join Wall at that level on this roster.
Otto Porter | 13.4 ppg | 6.4 rpg | 1.5 apg
After the best season of his career, the Wizards need him to keep the momentum going into the season.
Markieff Morris |12.7 ppg | 5.1 rpg | 1.9 apg
Player who may most embody the no-nonsense attitude Washington wants to cultivate.
Marcin Gortat|10.8 ppg | 10.4 rpg | 1.5 apg
Statistics alone don’t do justice to the impact Gortat has on this team.
KEY RESERVES
Kelly Oubre | 6.3 ppg | 3.3 rpg | 0.6 apg
A budding defensive stopper, Oubre’s done an excellent job working on all facets of his game in recent seasons.
Jodie Meeks | 9 .1 ppg | 2.6 rpg | 1.1 apg
Meeks should fill Washington's need for a scorer and veteran voice in the locker room.
Jason Smith| 6.0 ppg | 7.0 rpg | 0.9 apg
Whatever the Wizards ask of him, the 7-footer provides with his trademark energy and aggression.
THE BOTTOM LINE
A 50-win season should be a given for these Wizards, who have everything needed to dominate the Southeast Division and challenge Boston for the spot behind Cleveland at the top of the Eastern Conference standings. Wall and Beal should both be All-Stars this season in an Eastern Conference that saw a number of stars move to the Western Conference. And Brooks should be much more comfortable guiding this group in his second season at the helm. The only thing that could hold the Wizards back is an injury to one of their core stars, because their bench remains a bit of a mystery until we see them in action.
