2017-18 Season Preview: Miami Heat

They are back. That Miami Heat team that played inspired basketball the second half of the 2016-17 season (a 30-11 mark after an 11-30 start) is poised for a significant rise this season. Sure, they’ll have to do it without a true superstar. But they have enough quality players, continuity and organizational and coaching excellence to buck the "super team" trend they helped energize and make some noise in the Eastern Conference.
ICYMI
An opportunity for Dwyane Wade to return to his Miami roots went by the wayside when the former franchise icon chose to join LeBron James in Cleveland after agreeing to a buyout in Chicago. If his departure in free agency before last season didn’t cement it, his choice this time did. Wade’s era in Miami is over ... Miami’s pursuit of Gordon Hayward in free agency was valiant (they were the only outlier on Hayward’s short list before he chose Boston). But all of that clears the way for Goran Dragic, fresh off of earning MVP honors and leading his native Slovenia to the EuroBasket title, to put his imprint on this team ... Dion Waiters returns on a four-year deal, giving the Heat a stout backcourt that boasts the confidence of an All-Star-caliber duo ... James Johnson’s breakout season earned him a four-year deal ... Veteran 7-footer and floor spacer Kelly Olynyk was added in free agency on a four-year deal ... Justise Winsow is back after being limited to just 18 games last season due to injury and rookie gem Bam Adebayo could prove to be the steal ...
THREE POINTS
1. Pat Riley usually gets the credit, but he rightfully praised his general manager, cap genius Any Elisburg, for all of the heavy lifting done behind the scenes to secure the team’s core group. Elisburg’s maneuvering on the trade market and in free agency the past two summers was critical to the Heat being able to fill out the roster with as much talent as they have in rebuilding.
2. In his four years in Boston, Olynyk established a reputation as one of the best big man shooters (37 percent from 3-point range) in the league. He was also one of the most ruthless competitors (ask Cleveland’s Kevin Love). He’ll be a perfect fit for a Heat team that has a dominant big man in Hassan Whiteside, who could use some help with another big balancing the floor.
3. Franchise stalwart and Miami native Udonis Haslem signed a one-year deal and could very well be the most important signing the Heat made in the offseason. Someone has to help cultivate all of this young talent in the locker room and away from the bright lights. No one knows or understands Heat culture better than Haslem. And no one is more universally respected.
MAN ON THE SPOT
Whiteside has seen his star rise the past two seasons along with his individual numbers. He led the league in redounds (14.1) last season while also averaging 17 points and 2.1 blocks. But he's yet to crack the All-Star threshold in the Eastern Conference. But with the migration of All-Star talent to the Western Conference there should be nothing standing in Whiteside’s way this season. His talent has never been in question. It's always been about his maturity and work ethic. The Heat showed their faith in Whiteside in the form of the max deal they invested in him two summer ago. Now it’s his turn to deliver on all the promise by being a dominant force on both ends of the floor consistently. The accolades should flow accordingly.
STARTING FIVE
Goran Dragic| 20.3 ppg | 3.8 rpg | 5.8 apg
Dragic’s championship summer with his national team should serve the Heat well as he embarks on this next phase of his career.
Dion Waiters|15.8 ppg | 3.3 rpg | 4.3 apg
He wasn’t interested in the Heat chasing Kyrie Irving or any other “stars” over the summer when they already have one in No. 11.
Justise Winslow | 10.9 ppg | 5.2 rpg | 3.7 apg
The Heat need a perimeter defensive stopper and the rugged Winslow is the ideal fit, in addition to being an underrated offensive talent.
Kelly Olynyk | 9.0 ppg | 4.8 rpg | 2.0 apg
Olynyk gives Spoelstra a 7-footer capable of playing beyond the 3-point line and making life easier for Whiteside down low.
Hassan Whiteside| 17.0 ppg | 14.1 rpg | 0.7 apg
A dominant scorer, rebounder and rim protector, the next step for Whiteside is a spot on the Eastern Conference All-Star team in Los Angeles in February.
KEY RESERVES
Josh Richardson | 10.2 ppg | 3.2 rpg | 2.6 apg
Looking to atone for his decline in 3-point percentage last season (33.0 percent after 46.1 percent in 2015-16).
James Johnson| 12.8 ppg | 4.9 rpg, 3.6 apg
Johnson finally found his niche on a team that values his versatility and physical presence at the position.
Bam Adebayo| Rookie
Summer League provided a glimpse of his game that wasn’t clear during his lone season at Kentucky.
THE BOTTOM LINE
Three years of uncertainty and careful rebuilding has given way to a stout core group and roster young enough to project the Heat back into the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff chase for the foreseeable future. No, there is no undisputed superstar in the group. But the depth is outstanding and a bounce the right way here or there and this could be a top four team in the standings this season. Plus, with a coach like Spoelstra, the longest-tenured head man in the league behind San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, the future in Miami is bright.
