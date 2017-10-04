2017-18 Season Preview: Miami Heat

MAN ON THE SPOT

Whiteside has seen his star rise the past two seasons along with his individual numbers. He led the league in redounds (14.1) last season while also averaging 17 points and 2.1 blocks. But he's yet to crack the All-Star threshold in the Eastern Conference. But with the migration of All-Star talent to the Western Conference there should be nothing standing in Whiteside’s way this season. His talent has never been in question. It's always been about his maturity and work ethic. The Heat showed their faith in Whiteside in the form of the max deal they invested in him two summer ago. Now it’s his turn to deliver on all the promise by being a dominant force on both ends of the floor consistently. The accolades should flow accordingly.

STARTING FIVE

Goran Dragic| 20.3 ppg | 3.8 rpg | 5.8 apg

Dragic’s championship summer with his national team should serve the Heat well as he embarks on this next phase of his career.

Dion Waiters|15.8 ppg | 3.3 rpg | 4.3 apg

He wasn’t interested in the Heat chasing Kyrie Irving or any other “stars” over the summer when they already have one in No. 11.

Justise Winslow | 10.9 ppg | 5.2 rpg | 3.7 apg

The Heat need a perimeter defensive stopper and the rugged Winslow is the ideal fit, in addition to being an underrated offensive talent.

Kelly Olynyk | 9.0 ppg | 4.8 rpg | 2.0 apg

Olynyk gives Spoelstra a 7-footer capable of playing beyond the 3-point line and making life easier for Whiteside down low.

Hassan Whiteside| 17.0 ppg | 14.1 rpg | 0.7 apg

A dominant scorer, rebounder and rim protector, the next step for Whiteside is a spot on the Eastern Conference All-Star team in Los Angeles in February.

KEY RESERVES

Josh Richardson | 10.2 ppg | 3.2 rpg | 2.6 apg

Looking to atone for his decline in 3-point percentage last season (33.0 percent after 46.1 percent in 2015-16).

James Johnson| 12.8 ppg | 4.9 rpg, 3.6 apg

Johnson finally found his niche on a team that values his versatility and physical presence at the position.

Bam Adebayo| Rookie

Summer League provided a glimpse of his game that wasn’t clear during his lone season at Kentucky.

THE BOTTOM LINE

Three years of uncertainty and careful rebuilding has given way to a stout core group and roster young enough to project the Heat back into the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff chase for the foreseeable future. No, there is no undisputed superstar in the group. But the depth is outstanding and a bounce the right way here or there and this could be a top four team in the standings this season. Plus, with a coach like Spoelstra, the longest-tenured head man in the league behind San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, the future in Miami is bright.

