2017-18 Season Preview : LA Clippers

This is either the new direction the Clippers need after or the first steps of the dismantling they hoped for years to avoid. Or both. Chris Paul forced a trade and Doc Rivers was removed as head of basketball operations, making the transitioning Clippers an interesting watch. That part hasn’t changed.

ICYMI

Danilo Gallinari went from the Nuggets to the Clippers to become part of a talented and experienced front line with Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan ... Griffin re-signed for $173 million over five seasons ... Lawrence Frank, a Rivers ally, took over as head of basketball operations ... The Clippers added a minor-league affiliate for the first time, joining the G League with a team in Ontario, Calif.

THREE POINTS

1. While it didn’t get the attention of some of the other departures in Los Angeles (CP3) or arrivals in Minneapolis (Jimmy Butler), Jamal Crawford going from the Clippers to the Timberwolves could impact the Western Conference playoff picture for both teams.

2. Patrick Beverley and Euro import Milos Teodosic cannot be expected to replace Paul at point guard. But Beverly’s defense, postseason experience and tenacity will smooth the transition.

3. The new mega-contract and Paul’s departure will put increased scrutiny on Griffin. Through all the expectations since entering the league, through the improvements to his game and the injury setbacks, the Clippers are now his team.