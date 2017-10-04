2017-18 Season Preview : LA Clippers

This is either the new direction the Clippers need after or the first steps of the dismantling they hoped for years to avoid. Or both. Chris Paul forced a trade and Doc Rivers was removed as head of basketball operations, making the transitioning Clippers an interesting watch. That part hasn’t changed.
ICYMI
Danilo Gallinari went from the Nuggets to the Clippers to become part of a talented and experienced front line with Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan ... Griffin re-signed for $173 million over five seasons ... Lawrence Frank, a Rivers ally, took over as head of basketball operations ... The Clippers added a minor-league affiliate for the first time, joining the G League with a team in Ontario, Calif.
THREE POINTS
1. While it didn’t get the attention of some of the other departures in Los Angeles (CP3) or arrivals in Minneapolis (Jimmy Butler), Jamal Crawford going from the Clippers to the Timberwolves could impact the Western Conference playoff picture for both teams.
2. Patrick Beverley and Euro import Milos Teodosic cannot be expected to replace Paul at point guard. But Beverly’s defense, postseason experience and tenacity will smooth the transition.
3. The new mega-contract and Paul’s departure will put increased scrutiny on Griffin. Through all the expectations since entering the league, through the improvements to his game and the injury setbacks, the Clippers are now his team.
MAN ON THE SPOT
Rivers already lost his job in the front office. While his job on the sideline is not in immediate danger, and it is reasonable to expect fewer wins in 2017-18, a team with Griffin, Jordan, Gallinari and Beverley should still be a factor. Or else.
STARTING FIVE
Patrick Beverley | 9.5 ppg | 5.9 rpg | 4.2 apg
Brings defense and toughness from Houston to Los Angeles.
Austin Rivers | 12.0 ppg | 2.2 rpg | 2.0 apg
Long-time backup could replace J.J. Redick in the opening lineup.
Danilo Gallinari | 18.2 ppg | 5.2 rpg | 2.1 apg
Clippers think his arrival gives them one of the top front courts.
Blake Griffin | 21.6 ppg | 8.1 rpg | 4.9 apg
Needs to step up as a leader, not just in on-court production.
DeAndre Jordan | 12.7 ppg | 13.8 rpg | 1.2 apg
Has averaged at least 13 rebounds a game four consecutive seasons.
KEY RESERVES
Lou Williams | 17.5 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 3.0 apg
Takes over for Jamal Crawford as instant offense from the bench.
Sam Dekker | 6.5 ppg, | 3.7 rpg, | 1.0 apg
Trade from Rockets to Clippers creates new opportunity.
Milos Teodosic | 16.1 ppg | 2.1 rpg | 6.8 apg (Euroleague)
Flashy passer arrives from Europe as the backup point guard as a rookie.
BOTTOM LINE
This is still the second-best team in the Pacific and a playoff team, and maybe even a top-four team in the West with home-court advantage in the first round. But they are also farther away from the Warriors, not closer to become a threat.
Scott Howard-Cooper has covered the NBA since 1988.
