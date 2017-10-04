2017-18 Season Preview: Cleveland Cavaliers

Rarely if ever has a team of Cleveland’s pedigree -- three consecutive Finals appearances, one Larry O’Brien trophy in 2016 -- endured so tumultuous an offseason. Kyrie Irving’s announcement that he wanted out was a broadside to rival any hitting any team since LeBron James himself left Miami in 2014 and before that, the Cavs in 2010. And that came after GM David Griffin was allowed to walk, the result of a breakdown in contract talks with owner Dan Gilbert. Still, the goals -- a return to the Finals, a second ring -- remain the same and few are doubting at least the first of those two.

> One Team, One Stat: Cavs deliver from corners

> 30 Teams in 30 Days: Despite changes in Cleveland, one constant remains

> DA's Offseason Rankings: Cleveland is No. 21

> Warriors-Cavaliers series recap

ICYMI

Not the sort of offseason you would have expected. It was so busy, in fact, the Cavs could have installed a revolving door in general manager David Griffin’s office. Except, oops, Griffin was the first to go, exiting when contract negotiations -- over money and control -- with owner Dan Gilbert broke down. ... Koby Altman, who joined the organization in 2012, was the somewhat surprising replacement. ... From there, it was on to a serious roster overhaul. Veteran NBA free agents Jose Calderon, Jeff Green and Derrick Rose all were added in July. ... The biggest news came at the end of August when Cleveland honored All-Star guard Kyrie Irving’s trade request -- yes, he wanted to leave a three-time Finals team and a teammate who happens to be LeBron James -- by dealing him to Boston. The Cavs got Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, that coveted Brooklyn 2018 first-round pick and a 2020 second-round pick. There was a snag when the Cavs complained about the length of Thomas’ anticipated absence due to a hip injury, which is how that 2020 pick got added to the deal. ... Frustrated after failed attempts to land Paul George or Jimmy Butler, the Cavs finally did brighten James’ offseason when they signed his buddy Dwyane Wade, fresh off waivers from Chicago, on the second day of camp workouts.

THREE POINTS

1. This might be the deepest Cavaliers team on which LeBron James ever has played. Irving’s departure cost Cleveland arguably a second Top 15 player but it started dominos falling that led to two solid five-man lineups. Now let’s see how many guys coach Tyronn Lue uses in his rotation.

2. Isaiah Thomas won’t replace Irving’s isolation theatrics, but he does pack an offensive punch all his own -- and he might be only marginally worse as a defender than the Cavs’ previous point guard. The good news for Cleveland is that Thomas’ ailing hip didn’t require surgery and he might be back on the court by January, giving him and his teammates plenty of time to adjust.

3. James is on the record saying his free agency next summer won’t interfere with any team ambitions in 2017-18. That’s swell if it plays out that way, but the media won’t let the Cavaliers ignore the elephant in the room, especially if there are hiccups along the way in the team’s plans to navigate the regular season, rip through the first three rounds and then hit the Finals with momentum. Will the next nine months fly or feel like a drag? That’s Cleveland’s big question.