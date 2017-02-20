Power Rankings: DeMarcus Cousins trade shakes things up before deadline

Before he had left New Orleans, DeMarcus Cousins was traded there. And suddenly, the best Sunday story about two All-Stars reconnecting on Sunday had nothing to do with Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook.

The Sacramento Kings finally put an end to the Boogie Era and the New Orleans Pelicans put together a frontline of two All-Stars -- one big, one bouncy -- that are just 26 (Cousins) and 23 years old (Anthony Davis). The deal, which will send Buddy Hield and pieces (including the Pelicans' 2017 first-round pick) to Sacramento for Cousins and Omri Casspi, has yet to be finalized. But when it is, it will shake things up quite a bit, and maybe elicit more trades between now and Thursday's deadline.

Contenders can always use one more guy. Second-tier playoff teams may feel like now is the time to join the contenders. Teams with young players may need to clear a logjam and all 30 teams are always planning for the future.

It always takes at least two to tango, but now is the time when teams shed their inhibitions in order to strike a deal. Stay tuned, because there could be a lot more to come.

Hero team of the week: Washington (2-0) -- The Wizards didn't lose any momentum going into the break, picking up wins - by a total of 35 points - over Oklahoma City and Indiana.

East vs. West: The West is 184-152 (.548) against the East in interconference games after the East went 6-5 last week.

Toughest schedules through Sunday: 1. Sacramento, 2. Portland, 3. Phoenix

High jumps of the week: New Orleans (+4), LA Clippers (+3), Milwaukee (+3)

Team to watch this week: New Orleans -- The Pelicans have a new center and some big games this week, hosting the Rockets on Thursday before they have a road back-to-back in Dallas and Oklahoma City on Saturday and Sunday.

