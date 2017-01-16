Power Rankings: Warriors and Cavs face off again at midway point

Power Rankings
When four of Monday's nine games are complete, we'll be halfway through the 2016-17 season (615 of 1,230 games played).

It's been a historical season in regard to individual numbers and team offense. What would have been considered mediocre defense last year is now pretty good by this season's standards. We have better spacing, better talent, and better shots being taken.

The title picture isn't any different than we imagined it would be. It's still the Warriors, the Cavs, and everybody else. Golden State has been the most consistent team, but we saw last year that no matter what happens over 82 games, it's all about closing time. And on Christmas Day, we got another reminder.

That's why Monday's rematch in Oakland (8 ET, TNT) is another must-watch moment. The Warriors have a mental hurdle to overcome and this game is their last chance to get in more reps against their nemesis before June.

It's the perfect way to tip off the second half of the season. It will be at least another 4 1/2 months before we see Cavs-Warriors again, but between now and then, there should be plenty to keep us watching.

  • Hero team of the week: Toronto (3-0) -- After coming back to beat the Celtics on Tuesday, the Raptors thumped the Nets and Knicks to improve to 8-0 in the Atlantic Division and 16-2 against East teams that didn't win the championship last year.
  • Zero team of the week: L.A. Lakers (0-4) -- The Lakers' four-game losing streak has included two games in which they never held a lead and two losses at home to teams - Portland and Detroit - that were struggling.
  • East vs. West: The West is 127-104 (.550) against the East in interconference games after going 14-6 last week.
  • Toughest schedules through Sunday: 1. Brooklyn, 2. Dallas, 3. Portland
  • Easiest schedules through Sunday: 1. Indiana, 2. Golden State, 3. LA Clippers
  • Schedule strength is based on cumulative opponent record, and adjusted for home vs. away and days of rest before a game.
  • High jumps of the week: Portland (+4), Golden State (+3), Minnesota (+3), Philadelphia (+3), Washington (+3)
  • Free falls of the week: L.A. Lakers (-6), New York (-4), Chicago (-3)
  • Team to watch this week: Golden State -- The Warriors have one more chance to figure out their Cleveland issues before the playoffs, and that comes Monday night in Oakland. But that's not their only big game this week. They'll also host the Thunder on Wednesday and visit the Rockets on Friday.

* * *

Pace: Possessions per 48 minutes (League Rank)
OffRtg: Points scored per 100 possessions (League Rank)
DefRtg: Points allowed per 100 possessions (League Rank)
NetRtg: Point differential per 100 possessions (League Rank)

The league has averaged 98.6 possessions (per team) per 48 minutes and 105.5 points scored per 100 possessions this season.

* * *

NBA.com's Power Rankings, released every Monday during the season, are just one man's opinion. If you have an issue with the rankings, or have a question or comment for John Schuhmann, send him an e-mail or contact him via Twitter.

* * *

1
Last week:
4
Golden State Warriors

Record: 34-6
Pace: 102.9 (2) OffRtg: 113.3 (2) DefRtg: 101.7 (2) NetRtg: +11.6 (1)

The Cavs will have something new to deal with in Monday's rematch with the Warriors. Through their first 35 games, the Warriors ran a Curry-Durant pick-and-roll just 2.6 times per contest, and they didn't run it once in Cleveland on Christmas. Over their last five games, they've run it 7.0 times per game, and it's produced 1.35 points per possession in that stretch. The Cavs have had a lot of success containing Stephen Curry, but the Kevin Durant element in those pick-and-rolls is another story. According to SportVU, the Warriors still run the fewest pick-and-rolls (39.0 per game) in the league.

This week: vs. CLE, vs. OKC, @ HOU, @ ORL

2
Last week:
1
San Antonio Spurs

Record: 31-9
Pace: 95.9 (27) OffRtg: 111.2 (4) DefRtg: 101.7 (3) NetRtg: +9.5 (2)

The Spurs are slumping, having lost three of their last seven games. But the four wins have been by a total of 113 points and three losses have come by a total of seven, with Manu Ginobili and Danny Green missing 3s (one by a lot, the other by even more) to win games against Milwaukee and Phoenix last week. They did lose their No. 1 spot in defensive efficiency, allowing the Bucks to shoot 52 percent and allowing the Suns to register 28 second-chance points. They'll face the champs (and the league's No. 5 offense) for the first time on Saturday.

This week: vs. MIN, vs. DEN, @ CLE

3
Last week:
2
Houston Rockets

Record: 32-11
Pace: 101.2 (4) OffRtg: 112.6 (3) DefRtg: 105.7 (17) NetRtg: +6.8 (4)

The Rockets' offense has only gotten more three-heavy as the season has gone on. Over the last month (17 games), they've taken 49.5 percent of their shots from beyond the arc, up from 43.7 prior to that. But the 3s haven't been falling as consistently of late and they lost two straight games for the first time last week, scoring just 102 points per 100 possessions against the Wolves and Grizzlies. They could get Clint Capela back this week and after Tuesday's game in Miami, they'll play five straight games against teams with winning records, with the Warriors looking for a little revenge on Friday.

This week: @ MIA, vs. MIL, vs. GSW, @ MEM

4
Last week:
3
Cleveland Cavaliers

Record: 29-10
Pace: 98.9 (15) OffRtg: 109.7 (5) DefRtg: 105.0 (14) NetRtg: +4.6 (7)

The Cavs went through a six-game offensive slump where they scored just 99 points per 100 possessions, shot just 30 percent from 3-point range, and assisted on just 44 percent of their field goals. They broke out of it in Sacramento on Friday with LeBron James dishing out 15 dimes and Kyle Korver hitting his first four 3s with his new team (after missing his first six attempts after the trade). But the key may have been Iman Shumpert's move into the starting lineup, which scored 49 points in less than 19 minutes.

This week: @ GSW, vs. PHX, vs. SAS

5
Last week:
6
Toronto Raptors

Record: 27-13
Pace: 98.0 (19) OffRtg: 113.6 (1) DefRtg: 105.6 (16) NetRtg: +8.0 (3)

Down the stretch against Boston on Tuesday, with Patrick Patterson hurting, the Raptors went to a lineup - Kyle Lowry, Cory Joseph, DeMar DeRozan, DeMarre Carroll and Jonas Valanciunas - that had somehow played just one minute together prior. And it ran off a 21-4 run to keep the second best record in the East north of the border. Jonas Valanciunas had two big blocks and a bunch of key rebounds in that game and averaged 14.7 points and 16.3 boards in just 26.7 minutes in the Raptors' three wins last week. Only seven of his 19 offensive rebounds in the three games were off his own misses.

This week: @ BKN, @ PHI, @ CHA, vs. PHX

6
Last week:
5
Boston Celtics

Record: 25-15
Pace: 98.4 (18) OffRtg: 108.5 (7) DefRtg: 105.9 (21) NetRtg: +2.6 (8)

The Celtics had a big fourth quarter against Washington and survived a collapse in Atlanta with Isaiah Thomas' game-winner. They're 12-3 over the last month and have a league-high 18 wins in games that were within five points in the last five minutes, but are now 0-8 against the six teams that have better records than they do after Tuesday's loss in Toronto in which fourth-quarter defense was a problem. After a 6-6 start at home, they've won six straight at TD Garden (scoring 118 points per 100 possessions) and are home for nine of their next 11 games.

This week: vs. CHA, vs. NYK, vs. POR

7
Last week:
7
LA Clippers

Record: 28-14
Pace: 98.6 (17) OffRtg: 108.9 (6) DefRtg: 103.0 (6) NetRtg: +5.9 (5)

The Clippers are the only unbeaten team and have the league's best defense in 2017. In his four games back from his hamstring injury, Chris Paul has averaged 17.8 points and 12.3 assists and the Clippers have outscored their opponents by 25.5 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor. The schedule is about to get tougher; The Thunder are in town on Monday and Saturday's game in Denver begins a stretch where they play 10 of 11 games on the road. But Tuesday marks the four-week point since Blake Griffin was ruled out for 4-6 weeks after knee surgery.

This week: vs. OKC, vs. MIN, @ DEN

8
Last week:
9
Utah Jazz

Record: 26-16
Pace: 93.3 (30) OffRtg: 106.7 (10) DefRtg: 101.0 (1) NetRtg: +5.7 (6)

The Jazz have ranked in the top five defensively since Thanksgiving, but had allowed 113 points per 100 possessions in their last seven games against the league's top-10 offenses before holding the Cavs to just 92 points on 36 percent shooting on Tuesday. An easy win over Detroit and a 13-0, fourth-quarter run against Orlando improved them to 11-1 in games both George Hill and Gordon Hayward have played, but another injury - a bone bruise on Rodney Hood's right knee - hit them on Saturday. Hood scored a season-high 27 points, shooting 7-for-8 from 3-point range, the night before.

This week: @ PHX, @ DAL, vs. IND

9
Last week:
10
Oklahoma City Thunder

Record: 25-17
Pace: 100.2 (7) OffRtg: 105.2 (15) DefRtg: 103.8 (8) NetRtg: +1.4 (10)

The team playing the most road-heavy January schedule got its first two January road wins and outscored their four opponents, 94-28, on fast break points . Enes Kanter saw a bump in his minutes, averaged 22.3 points and 11.0 rebounds in the four games, and the defense didn't suffer. In fact, it allowed less than 95 points per 100 possessions in his 120 minutes and while the Thunder's starting lineup was a minus-28 in 47 minutes, the same group with Kanter in Domantas Sabonis' place was a plus-17 in 26. It's still just a plus-15 for the season, but the Thunder are 11-2 when Kanter has played at least 24 minutes.

This week: @ LAC, @ GSW

10
Last week:
8
Memphis Grizzlies

Record: 25-18
Pace: 95.5 (28) OffRtg: 102.3 (24) DefRtg: 101.8 (4) NetRtg: +0.5 (13)

The Grizzlies improved to 4-0 against the Warriors and Rockets (having scored 113 points per 100 possessions in the four game) thanks to Tony Allen's 22 points (all in the paint or from the line) and a big second half in Houston on Friday. They're 17-8 against the West (with the best defense in games played within the conference), but they're 8-10 against the East after Sunday's loss to the Bulls, where Troy Daniels (0-for-5) finally cooled off and Jimmy Butler's late-game magic was more powerful than their own.

This week: @ WAS, vs. SAC, vs. HOU

11
Last week:
12
Atlanta Hawks

Record: 23-17
Pace: 99.6 (12) OffRtg: 102.9 (21) DefRtg: 102.3 (5) NetRtg: +0.6 (12)

So the Hawks decided (for now) not to trade Paul Millsap and Mike Dunleavy not to walk away from the Hawks. It's a good thing, because Dunleavy provided a big lift off the bench against Boston and Milwaukee over the weekend, making six of his first eight 3s with his new team and registering a plus-34 in the two games. The comeback against Boston fell a little short, but Sunday's win over Milwaukee pushed the Hawks to 13-5 since early December and two games in the loss column ahead of both the Wizards and Bucks for fourth place in the East.

This week: @ NYK, @ DET, vs. CHI, vs. PHI

12
Last week:
13
Milwaukee Bucks

Record: 20-19
Pace: 97.4 (21) OffRtg: 107.8 (8) DefRtg: 105.2 (15) NetRtg: +2.6 (9)

When you heard that the Bucks won in San Antonio, scoring 109 points in a slow-paced game against what had been the league's No. 1 defense, you had to think that Giannis Antetokounmpo had a huge game. But he played just nine minutes (still dealing with an illness) and it was Michael Beasley that led the team to its best win of the season, scoring a season-high 28 points off the bench. Beasley has scored in double-figures in four straight games, but the Bucks' defense has continued to struggle. They've allowed their opponents to shoot 41 percent from 3-point range over their last 14 games, with Atlanta making 13 of 26 shots from beyond the arc on Sunday.

This week: vs. PHI, @ HOU, @ ORL, @ MIA

13
Last week:
16
Washington Wizards

Record: 20-19
Pace: 99.1 (14) OffRtg: 105.8 (13) DefRtg: 105.8 (18) NetRtg: -0.0 (14)

The Wizards ran their home winning streak to 11 games with two wins (over the Bulls and Sixers) in games that they trailed by 18 and 13 points in the first half. They used to be at their best in the first quarter, but in their last three wins, they've won the second half by 14, 14 and 16, with John Wall hitting another big shot against Chicago. He has the second highest assist rate (17.8 per 100 possessions) among high-usage players in the clutch, but that mark is well below his assist rate earlier in games. After Wednesday's loss in Boston, the Wizards are just 4-13 on the road (where they'll spend most of March and April), but they still have the East's third best NetRtg since that home winning streak began on Dec. 8.

This week: vs. POR, vs. MEM, @ NYK, @ DET

14
Last week:
11
Chicago Bulls

Record: 21-21
Pace: 97.0 (24) OffRtg: 104.0 (19) DefRtg: 104.7 (10) NetRtg: -0.7 (15)

Though they had a three-game losing streak last week, the Bulls have won the last five games in which Jimmy Butler has scored at least two points. But though Butler hit two more big shots in Memphis on Sunday, the key to that win and Saturday's win against the Pelicans was the minutes he was off the floor. Those minutes have been generally awful (minus-10.1 points per 100 possessions) for the Bulls, but Rajon Rondo (on Saturday) and Doug McDermott (on Sunday) led them on key, start-of-the-second-quarter runs with Butler resting.

This week: vs. DAL, @ ATL, vs. SAC

15
Last week:
14
Indiana Pacers

Record: 20-19
Pace: 100.1 (8) OffRtg: 104.8 (16) DefRtg: 105.8 (19) NetRtg: -1.0 (16)

The Pacers flew 4,000 miles to get their butts kicked by the Nuggets. As they've improved offensively over the last couple of weeks, their defense has remained an issue. With the departures of George Hill, Ian Mahinmi and Frank Vogel last summer, they've taken an expected step backward on that end of the floor. In fact, they've taken the league's biggest step backward on defense, allowing 5.6 more points per 100 possessions than they did last season. But as their soft schedule continues, they play only two of their next 12 games against top-10 offenses.

This week: vs. NOP, @ SAC, @ LAL, @ UTA

16
Last week:
15
Charlotte Hornets

Record: 20-20
Pace: 98.9 (16) OffRtg: 105.4 (14) DefRtg: 104.4 (9) NetRtg: +1.0 (11)

Just 17 days ago, the Hornets were tied with the Celtics for third place in the East. Now, Charlotte needs a win in Boston on Monday to get back into playoff position. The Hornets have lost six of their last seven games, with their road woes rolling through Houston and Philadelphia last week. Their issues have been mostly on defense, but they had brutal offensive game - with a lot more turnovers (19) than assists (11) - against the Sixers. This seems like a critical stretch to their season and they have a much-needed five-game homestand starting Wednesday, but it includes games against Toronto, Washington and Golden State.

This week: @ BOS, vs. POR, vs. TOR, vs. BKN

17
Last week:
21
Portland Trail Blazers

Record: 18-24
Pace: 99.8 (10) OffRtg: 107.2 (9) DefRtg: 109.0 (27) NetRtg: -1.9 (18)

Wins over the Lakers and Cavs - in which they held the opponents to 36 percent shooting - improved the Blazers to 9-8 in games in which their original starting lineup has played together and made clear how important Al-Farouq Aminu is to this team. Evan Turner even threw a LeBron pass past LeBron. But the other half of that starting forward combination is Maurice Harkless, and Aminu-Harkless has the best on-court DefRtg among the Blazers' two-man combinations that have played at least 200 minutes. With Harkless out on Friday, they allowed his former team - Orlando - to score 115 points.

This week: @ WAS, @ CHA, @ PHI, @ BOS

18
Last week:
19
Sacramento Kings

Record: 16-24
Pace: 97.0 (23) OffRtg: 104.6 (17) DefRtg: 108.4 (26) NetRtg: -3.8 (23)

Anthony Tolliver has shot 9-for-18 from 3-point range since moving to the starting lineup four games ago, but the Kings' first-quarter issues have persisted. They came back from 18 down against Detroit on Tuesday, but fell to 1-5 on their seven-game homestand and 5-15 against teams currently at or above .500 with losses to the Cavs and Thunder over the weekend, turning the ball over 43 times in the two games. They need Wednesday's game against the (20-19) Pacers, because what follows is an eight-game trip with six more games against those teams that are .500 or better.

This week: vs. IND, @ MEM, @ CHI

19
Last week:
17
Detroit Pistons

Record: 19-24
Pace: 96.2 (26) OffRtg: 102.7 (23) DefRtg: 104.9 (11) NetRtg: -2.2 (19)

With Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (left rotator cuff strain) out in Utah on Friday, starting Aron Baynes and Andre Drummond together didn't work out too well for the Pistons, who were a minus-18 in 18 minutes with both bigs on the floor. More concerning than the numbers for any unconventional lineup is that they've been outscored by 9.9 points per 100 possessions in 531 minutes with Drummond and Reggie Jackson on the floor together. The pair (which had positive on-court numbers in previous years) is a minus-58 over their last four games and was a minus-17 in a game on Sunday that the Pistons managed to win with the help of buzzer beaters at the end of each of the first three quarters.

This week: vs. ATL, vs. WAS

20
Last week:
20
New Orleans Pelicans

Record: 16-25
Pace: 99.9 (9) OffRtg: 101.2 (26) DefRtg: 103.4 (7) NetRtg: -2.2 (20)

The Pelicans had a successful trip to New York, taking advantage of the Knicks' and Nets' struggles to remain in the Western Conference playoff picture, even with Anthony Davis missing the last five quarters of those two games. Davis returned in Chicago on Saturday, but hasn't been getting much shooting help from his guards of late. Jrue Holiday has shot just 37 percent since Christmas and was 0-for-7 in Saturday's loss to the Bulls. Tyreke Evans did have a big game (29 points on 10-for-15 shooting) in Brooklyn and saw his minutes climb over 20 per game last week.

This week: @ IND, vs. ORL, vs. BKN

21
Last week:
23
Denver Nuggets

Record: 15-23
Pace: 100.7 (5) OffRtg: 106.6 (11) DefRtg: 110.1 (29) NetRtg: -3.5 (21)

The Nuggets needed to go to London to end their five-game losing streak, but they did it in impressive fashion. Nikola Jokic looked at home on the other side of the pond and has averaged 20.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists over his last seven games. His passing provides most of the highlights, but his scoring has been remarkably efficient for a 21 year old who leads his team in usage rate over the last 15 games. Among 219 players who have taken at least 200 shots this season, Jokic ranks seventh in effective field goal percentage and fifth in true shooting percentage. The Nuggets now pay the price for their travel abroad, with a five-game week and five back-to-backs between now and the All-Star break.

This week: vs. ORL, @ LAL, @ SAS, vs. LAC, @ MIN

22
Last week:
18
New York Knicks

Record: 18-23
Pace: 99.8 (11) OffRtg: 104.4 (18) DefRtg: 107.9 (25) NetRtg: -3.6 (22)

The Knicks have lost 10 of their 12 games, blew a 10-point lead with less than five minutes to go in Philadelphia on Wednesday, and trailed Sunday's game in Toronto by 38 points (scoring seven in the third quarter). But the off-court nonsense has somehow been worse than what's been going on on the court. Derrick Rose went AWOL for Monday's loss to New Orleans, and the relationship between Phil Jackson and Carmelo Anthony got even more strained with criticism of Anthony from Jackson's friend and Anthony's subsequent reaction.

This week: vs. ATL, @ BOS, vs. WAS, vs. PHX

23
Last week:
24
Orlando Magic

Record: 17-25
Pace: 98.0 (20) OffRtg: 100.9 (27) DefRtg: 105.8 (20) NetRtg: -4.9 (27)

The Magic held the Blazers to just 40 percent shooting in Friday's win in Portland and have the fifth best defense (105.6 points allowed per 100 possessions) against the league's top-10 offenses. But, after Saturday's loss in Utah, they're just 2-10 against that group, with games against the No. 11, No. 8 and No. 2 offenses this week. They've won six of their last seven first quarters (each of the last two by 13 points), but have been the league's second worst team after the first quarter (scoring less than 94 points per 100 possessions) in that stretch.

This week: @ DEN, @ NOP, vs. MIL, vs. GSW

24
Last week:
27
Minnesota Timberwolves

Record: 14-27
Pace: 96.6 (25) OffRtg: 105.9 (12) DefRtg: 107.0 (23) NetRtg: -1.1 (17)

The Wolves' first three-game winning streak of the season featured improved defense (holding Dallas, Houston and Oklahoma City under a point per possession) and 46 assists from Ricky Rubio, who saw an increase in his time of possession and usage rate in a week where Zach LaVine missed two games. Rubio dropped 10 more dimes in Dallas on Sunday, but the Wolves' bench was a disaster (they were outscored by 26 points in less than 25 minutes with at least one reserve on the floor) as the winning streak came to an end. They were one of 10 teams with a positive bench NetRtg (plus-1.0) prior to that game.

This week: @ SAS, @ LAC, vs. DEN

25
Last week:
28
Philadelphia 76ers

Record: 12-26
Pace: 99.4 (13) OffRtg: 98.5 (30) DefRtg: 105.0 (13) NetRtg: -6.5 (29)

The Sixers saw their three-game winning streak come to an end in Washington on Saturday, but remain a top-five defense since Dec. 6 (climbing from 26th to 13th overall in that time), have won five of the last six games that Joel Embiid has played (thanks in part to T.J. McConnell's game-winner against the Knicks), and saw Ben Simmons take a step forward toward his return last week. Embiid's absence on Saturday (a rest day) allowed Philly to showcase Jahlil Okafor, who scored a season-high 26 points in 35 minutes. Now we'll see how their defense holds up with six of their next seven games against top-10 offenses.

This week: @ MIL, vs. TOR, vs. POR, @ ATL

26
Last week:
25
Dallas Mavericks

Record: 13-27
Pace: 93.3 (29) OffRtg: 102.1 (25) DefRtg: 106.9 (22) NetRtg: -4.8 (26)

Harrison Barnes still isn't getting to the basket or to the free throw line very often, which is why he ranks just below the league average in true shooting percentage. But only DeMar DeRozan and Anthony Davis have more points from between the restricted area and the 3-point line, and Barnes (45.7 percent) has shot better on those shots than both of them (44.0 percent, 45.2 percent, respectively). Even with Dirk Nowitzki back, the Mavs run their favorite Nowitzki play for Barnes to get him isolated against a guard at the nail. Only James Harden and Russell Westbrook have isolated more often this season, and Barnes has been more efficient on isolations (0.96 points per possession) than both.

This week: @ CHI, @ MIA, vs. UTA, vs. LAL

27
Last week:
26
Phoenix Suns

Record: 13-27
Pace: 102.2 (3) OffRtg: 102.8 (22) DefRtg: 107.6 (24) NetRtg: -4.8 (25)

Devin Booker scored 78 points in two games in Mexico and the Suns have scored 113 points per 100 possessions over their last five games, with Booker making 17 of his 28 3s and Eric Bledsoe assisting him on 10 of the 17. It's been their slowest-paced stretch of the season, partly because they've led the league in offensive rebounding percentage by a wide margin over that stretch, extending a lot of possessions with second chances. They racked up 28 second-chance points in Saturday's win over the Spurs.

This week: vs. UTA, @ CLE, @ NYK, @ TOR

28
Last week:
22
Los Angeles Lakers

Record: 15-30
Pace: 100.2 (6) OffRtg: 103.8 (20) DefRtg: 110.2 (30) NetRtg: -6.4 (28)

The Lakers went almost 116 minutes without holding a lead before Luol Deng opened the scoring against the Pistons on Sunday. That led to a an early 14-point lead ... which they lost by halftime. Their four-game losing streak has them back at No. 30 in defensive efficiency, though their offense has been just as bad. Lou Williams, Nick Young and Deng have all shot less than 40 percent in January, while D'Angelo Russell has missed 30 of his last 34 3-point attempts.

This week: vs. DEN, vs. IND, @ DAL

29
Last week:
29
Miami Heat

Record: 11-30
Pace: 97.1 (22) OffRtg: 100.6 (29) DefRtg: 105.0 (12) NetRtg: -4.3 (24)

The Heat had three good halves against good teams over the last eight days, but went 1-5 on their road trip and 1-10 in a 22-day stretch where they played just two games at home and had the league's worst offense. Hassan Whiteside has averaged 20.0 points and 14.0 rebounds in his three games back from a four-game absence, but Dion Waiters has shot 30 percent in his five games back from a 20-game absence. The Heat play eight of their next 10 games at the Heat's House, but might be without Josh Richardson (sprained left foot) for that whole stretch.

This week: vs. HOU, vs. DAL, vs. MIL

30
Last week:
30
Brooklyn Nets

Record: 8-32
Pace: 104.4 (1) OffRtg: 100.7 (28) DefRtg: 109.2 (28) NetRtg: -8.5 (30)

The Nets' losing streak has reached 10 games and things are getting uglier. After playing pretty competitively against good teams over the first half of the streak, they lost three of last week's games by 20, 19 and 25 points, with their defense began falling apart again. They led Thursday's game against New Orleans (without Anthony Davis) by six points in the fourth quarter, but committed seven turnovers and got outscored 31-16 in the final period. With Jeremy Lin out, they just have nobody with any experience running an NBA offense.

This week: vs. TOR, @ NOP, @ CHA

